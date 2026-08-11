“All the Muscles…Doing a Podcast”: Jamie Foxx Roasts Rashad McCants to Defend LeBron James as Heated Conversation Unfolds

Rashad McCants is taking another shot at LeBron James. The former lottery pick previously compared Bron’s 24th season to Fast & Furious, joking, “We got another one?” This time, Jamie Foxx wasn’t about to let his longtime friend’s jab go unanswered.

As the conversation heated up, Foxx came to LeBron’s defense, arguing that the NBA superstar has never been the second-best player on any team. TikTok user Lance Asper shared the video of Foxx and McCants involved in a vocal but joking battle.

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Foxx joked that he would tell LeBron James about the conversation the next time they met and asked him to stop sending sneakers before acknowledging that news about the new 76ers star is always great content. McCants then argued that anyone close to Bron would never admit he was wrong, insisting that the 22x All-Star simply refuses to acknowledge his mistakes.

“Mindset is not a statistic,” Foxx countered. “Where is he right now? I thought we were talking about LeBron James. I’m your conscience. I hate to do it. LeBron James has never been the second best player on any team.”

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But McCants was ready with a retort. This season, LeBron James was the third option for the Lakers behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Foxx then commented that Bron was still hooping at the highest level, while Rashad had moved on to podcasting.

“He’s 50 years old,” said the actor/comedian. “Still hooping. You’re doing a podcast. All the muscles and you’re doing a podcast. He wants to beat me up now because LeBron James is the GOAT.”

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The video had multiple cuts and was stitched together like a skit. That’s why, while the Foxx’s jab was personal, there was no heated argument with Rashad.

It’s not just with McCants; Jamie Foxx and LeBron James share a longtime friendship, with Foxx frequently acting as one of the NBA star’s most vocal defenders.

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Even when the basketball GOAT debate came up, Foxx was quick to praise Michael Jordan, but was not leaving his friend hanging.

“First of all, I’m not scared,” Foxx recently stated. “Michael Jordan is the GOAT. LeBron James is the better basketball player. It’s two different things. You take Mike, I take LeBron, we good.”

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Another instance of Jamie Foxx stepping up for LeBron James

Last year, in March, LeBron James stood by younger players like Anthony Edwards for not taking up the ‘face of the league’ crown.



The 4x NBA champion stated that superstars tend to get almost universally negative coverage from analysts, broadcasters, and former players.

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But even this sentiment received immediate backlash, especially from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. But actor and musician Jamie Foxx came to LeBron’s defense with a social media comment.

“If he came up with a cure for cancer, they would say yeah but what about diabetes?” Another comment was “40,000 points over 20 years of play carrying this bum-a– league on his shoulders, ungrateful.”

So, the stance of defending LeBron James was not new from Foxx.