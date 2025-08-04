All you need to know about Andre Roberson’s Wife, Rachel DeMita

Former NBA forward Andre Roberson just had a major life update — and no, it’s not a return to the league or a departure from ASVEL. Before heading to Russia to join Zenit Saint Petersburg, the EuroLeague veteran made a quick trip stateside for a far more personal milestone: his wedding.

Roberson married Rachel Annamarie DeMita, a familiar name in basketball circles. A former college hooper and longtime media personality, DeMita gained widespread recognition as the host of NBA 2KTV and for her deep involvement in the basketball content space. While she recently made headlines after being let go by the BIG3 just a month ago, she’s clearly shifted her focus to brighter moments — starting with her wedding day.

The ceremony may have turned heads among basketball fans, especially those unfamiliar with DeMita’s background. So, for those just discovering the new Mrs. Roberson, here’s a closer look at the woman who’s long been a staple in the hoops world — and now, officially part of a basketball couple that fans will want to keep an eye on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Who is Andre Roberson’s Wife, Rachel DeMita?

Rachel Annamarie DeMita was born on June 14, 1990. A former basketball player herself, she is married to the basketball pro, Andre Roberson. The Ohio native is the only child of Jack and Shannon DeMita.

RAD, as she goes by in basketball circles, played 8 years of competitive basketball, earning a McDonald’s All American nomination. While playing at at Wadsworth High School in Wadsworth, Ohio, she was a 4x Ohio Top 64 Player, member of the 2005 AAU Junior National Championship Team and played at the Nike Showcase in Chicago.

She excelled just as well outside basketball, earning Scholar Athlete of the Year honors twice, was a member of the Women’s Rock the Future Leadership and graduated high school with honors and was 23rd out of her class of 346.

What is Rachel DeMita’s Height and Age?

Rachel DeMita stands at five feet eight inches tall (approximately one point seven three meters). Born on June 14th, 1990, she is thirty-five years old as of August 2025.

How Did Andre Roberson and Rachel DeMita Meet?

Rachel DeMita and Andre Roberson started dating in 2018 and confirmed their relationship on social media. Roberson proposed to her at Mont Saint-Michel in France, on December 30, 2024, when the former OKC player was signed with LDLC Asvel, the team owned by French-born Spurs legend, Tony Parker. Although they’re pretty open about their relatoionship on social media, DeMita publicly shared the moment months after the fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rachel annamarie demita (@rademita) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Did Andre Roberson and Rachel DeMita get married?

As of August 2025, Andre Roberson and Rachel DeMita are officially married. On August 3, the new Mrs Roberson shared glimpses of their wedding on her Instagram Stories.

What Does Rachel DeMita Do for a Living?

Her high school resume earned Rachel DeMita a full-ride Division 1 Scholarship to Old Dominion University in 2008. She however, lost her joy for the game and didn’t see herself playing in the WNBA one day. She quit basketball without seeing any minutes and she pivoted her focus to her degree, transferring to American University. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and performing arts which marked the start of her media career.

In 2014 she auditioned to host NBA 2KTV with Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson. She got the gig, interviewed big names in the basketball world, and built her fame.

Today, RAD is a sportscaster, social media influencer, WNBA insider, and sideline reporter. She was with BIG3 until recently. The courtside commentator tweeted about Caitlin Clark’s performance against New York Liberty in June. But Ice Cube has a love-hate relationship with the NBA and WNBA as rival leagues to his 3vs3 league. And he’s haunted by CC rejecting his $5 million offer. So DeMita’s Caitlin Clark perspective was not well-received and she was fired the same week as her posts.

The setback didn’t matter. RAD still has her passive following on YouTube and other platforms as well as a resume that boasts jobs at NBA 2KTV, ESPN, Bleacher Report, and more. And she’s also affiliated with multiple brand deals including with Adidas.

Who Are Rachel DeMita’s Parents?

Rachel’s parents stay out of her spotlight but are still pretty well known in their Akron community. Her mom, Shannon DeMita is an educator who worked with the Coventry Local Schools district for almost three decades. She served as the Director of academic accountability, a job she found rewarding for, “Witnessing the significant and lasting impact our principals and teachers make in the lives of our students.”

Shannon is a casual athlete herself, enjoying a competitive game of tennis. She’s been married to Jack DeMita, a construction shop manager, for over three decades.

Rachel DeMita Net Worth in 2025

Rachel DeMita’s net worth is estimated at around $500,000–$700,000 as of 2025, with primary income from hosting, content creation, endorsements, and digital media work. With over 372k subscribers and 2.2 million average monthly views, DeMita’s self-titled YouTube page makes about $100k annually. That’s a long way from when she launched her YouTube career while working as a server at the W Hollywood hotel to supplement her income.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rachel DeMita’s Instagram account

Rachel DeMita’s official Instagram handle is @rademita. It’s where she posted about her wedding to Andre Roberson. With over 1 million followers as of August 2025, she’s a bona fide Instagram behemoth with a blue tick.

Apart from basketball and travel content, her followers also love following her vegan lifestyle. Fans mostly love seeing Rachel Annamarie DeMita be RAD 24×7.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m a more miserable person when I’m not busy,” DeMita once said. “Happiness is never stopping working. Let’s get this shoot or training done. When I learn a new skill or hit another milestone in my workouts, that makes me happy. Helping shelter animals makes me happy. Coming up with new concepts, seeing people watching my shows and really enjoying makes me happy.”

Maybe her BIG3 journey is over. But she’s got a thriving career all by herself. Now we get to see her next chapter as Mrs Roberson.