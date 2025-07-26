“Almost Threw Up”: Bradley Beal Trade Causes Gross Reaction as Clippers Receive 76ers Warning

Chris Paul is officially a Clipper, and with that, the 2025–26 LA Clippers just made NBA history—but not for their dominance. They’re now the oldest team ever, with an average age of 33.2 years, surpassing even the Stockton-and-Malone era Jazz. With CP3 hitting 40, this roster’s giving more “giving chances to the elderly” vibe than a rebuild. So the big question is—can wisdom and mileage still win championships? Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins sure have some thoughts on that.

So, can the Clippers actually make the playoffs this season? Kendrick Perkins doesn’t sound too convinced. In fact, when he heard Clippers exec Lawrence Frank hyping up the team’s trade for Bradley Beal, Perk’s reaction was…well, gross: “Lawrence Frank did an interview and he was so happy about getting Bradley Beal… Almost threw up. Almost threw up.” He didn’t hold back at all, especially when talking about the lack of one thing he believes truly matters in today’s NBA—wings.

“You need wings. And I ain’t talking about Buffalo Wild Wings. I ain’t talking about from Wingstop. I’m talking about youth athleticism,” Perkins said, calling out the Clippers’ aging roster. He praised teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, and Houston Rockets for investing in young, athletic wing players. “The Rockets went loaded up. They got wings. They didn’t trade away none of their wings except for Dillon Brooks. But they two best defensive wings they kept. They kept Tari Eason. They kept Amen Thompson.” That’s the kind of build he believes wins in today’s league—not just IQ and veteran presence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

AD

Perkins also pointed out the question marks around the Clippers’ current depth. He gave a nod to Derrick Jones Jr. for his defensive potential but remained skeptical. “I think he could defend his a– off at times, right? But he’s not known as elite defender,” he said. Even with respected veterans like Nic Batum and head coach Tyronn Lue on board, Perkins admitted, “I never want to question Tyronn, but I don’t know where he’s going to find minutes at for a kid like Dunn… I’m just looking at this Clippers team, and it’s too many question marks. It’s too many question marks.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, adding Bradley Beal does bring some spark—he averaged 17 points, 3.7 assists, and shot 50% from the field last season with the Suns. And yes, he’s on a reasonable $11 million, two-year deal. But pairing him with aging stars like Kawhi Leonard and James Harden on a team already breaking records as the oldest in NBA history? That’s a lot of wear and tear to manage across an 82-game season. As it stands, the talent is there, but the durability, youth, and defensive depth? That’s what has everyone—from analysts to fans—raising eyebrows.

Too Old to Win? Richard Jefferson sounds the alarm on Clippers’ aging roster

Richard Jefferson didn’t hold back when talking about the 2025–26 Clippers. He had one clear warning: age is not just a number—it’s a risk. “I believe that this team could go Philly right last year or this team could go and win a championship,” he said. “That’s their spectrum… they could have injuries and be bad… and we also could see this team go and win a champion.” But then came the real punchline: “Historically, when the average age of your team is closer to receiving their pension than they are being drafted, it’s not a good sign. It’s not a good sign.” And yep—he doubled down: “They are closer to the age of receiving their pension than they are being drafted. And that’s the average age of their team. That’s a tough one.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To understand Jefferson’s point, just look at the cautionary tale of last season’s Philadelphia 76ers. They were built to contend, stacked with top-tier talent, and yet they missed the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. The Sixers ended their season with a 23–51 record and were knocked out of playoff contention with eight games still to go. Injuries told the story. Joel Embiid and Paul George—who cost the franchise over $100 million—only played 19 and 41 games, respectively. Embiid battled everything from a foot sprain to a sinus fracture to ongoing knee issues, never looking like his MVP self. Meanwhile, George didn’t just miss time—he looked like a shadow of his prime, losing his burst and explosiveness. That’s exactly the type of collapse Jefferson warns could happen in LA.

Now apply that same lens to this Clippers team. Their roster is undeniably one of the oldest in the league, especially with the addition of 40-year-old Chris Paul to a core that already includes James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, and Brook Lopez—all 34 or older. While veterans like Paul and Batum may log fewer minutes, the success of this team still hinges on the health and consistency of players like Harden and Kawhi. Harden was a workhorse last season, and Kawhi’s long injury history is always looming. Younger pieces like Kris Dunn and Ivica Zubac help round out the depth chart, but the real test will be navigating an 82-game grind with stars whose best ability may no longer be availability.