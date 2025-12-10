Alperen Sengun Addresses Missing 2 Games Due to Health Issues Ahead of Clippers Clash

The Rockets just wrapped up a five-games-in-seven-nights grind and still walked away 3–2 from it. The losses to the Jazz and Mavericks weren’t ideal, but they also weren’t shocking for a team missing pieces and dealing with its injury bumps this season. And now, right after all that chaos, the schedule flips; after two back-to-backs squeezed in, Houston suddenly gets only one game in the next seven days thanks to the Emirates NBA Cup. So they see the Clippers on Thursday before disappearing for the weekend.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One name that popped up on the injury report was Alperen Sengun, who finally made his return to practice ahead of the Clippers clash. “I think they did a pretty good job,” he said of the Rockets navigating his absence in the last 2 games due to illness.

“We have a good team. No matter who’s out, we just play the same game every time. I think Steven was out in Dallas game and then we were I will say we were tired a little bit cuz, you know, was a five games and seven nights. So, you know, we take it. We play great in Phoenix game and Sacramento game. So, you know, we take it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Oct 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Losing Fred VanVleet for the year was already a big blow, but the Rockets somehow managed to dodge any more major hits until the past week arrived, with almost everyone taped up. Along with Sengun, Steve Adams also sat out the second night of the back-to-back games. That left some giant holes in the frontcourt, particularly against Mavs forward Anthony Davis.

Tari Eason is still out with a hamstring, likely for another week or two. Dorian Finney-Smith hasn’t even suited up yet and is hoping January is his window. So yes, this roster goes deep, but right now they’re being forced to show every inch of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funny part? While some teams are already up to 25 games, Houston has played only 21, the fewest in the league.

They’re actually using that quirk to put in real practice time this week, something most NBA teams rarely get mid-season. Even with all this chaos, they’re sitting at 15-6, leading the Southwest by percentage points, and their big man looks every bit like a star. Sengun returned to full practice and remains at the heart of everything they do, putting up around 23 points, 9 boards, and 7 assists on more than 50% shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

When looking at the Clippers, it’s a strange version of that team rolling in. James Harden is back in the building after climbing into the NBA’s top-10 all-time scorers, but everything around him looks messy right now. Between the drama around Chris Paul’s exit, questions tied to the front office, and a wave of injuries, including Bradley Beal being shut down for the year, the season has slipped far from what they imagined.

They’re sitting at 6-18, 14th in the West, and basically just trying to stay afloat at this point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giannis for Sengun: Is that a wise move?

Analyst Tim Legler threw out the possibility of Houston chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo, with Alperen Sengun being the main piece going back. It might look like, suggesting Sengun, Fred VanVleet and a 2027 pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother. Legler made it clear who he’d protect in any deal, saying “I think I know what Sengun’s ultimate ceiling is… I know he’s a really young player, but I don’t know if there’s much more than you’re seeing right now out of Sengun… All Star calibre.”

For him, Amen Thompson has the higher long-term upside on both ends, so he believes the Rockets should draw the line there.

But here’s the thing, trading Sengun just doesn’t make a lot of sense right now. Sure, Giannis is better today, nobody’s arguing that, but you don’t just hand over a 23-year-old centerpiece for someone who’s hitting 30 unless you absolutely have to.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s also the massive salary gap, the timeline difference, and the fact that Sengun’s numbers this season actually stack up surprisingly well, somewhat similar to Giannis at the same age: 26.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

On top of all that, Houston simply isn’t desperate. They’re sitting strong in the standings, finally showing real growth, and they’re loaded with draft ammo going forward with multiple picks and swaps already lined up for 2027 and 2029. So could a blockbuster shake things up? Of course, it’s the NBA, anything can suddenly flip.

But based on where the Rockets are today, there’s really no reason to rush into giving up what might be the future of their franchise just to grab a name, even one as big as Giannis.