Alperen Sengun Dismisses Nikola Jokic’s Plea Over “Baby Jokic” Comparison After Nuggets-Rockets

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has emerged as one of the best centers in the league in the last couple of years or so. Amid this emergence, the Turkish big man has acquired a nickname, ‘Baby Jokic.’ Of course, it’s based on his comparison with the three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic, which does seem fair given the similarities between the two. However, the two seem to disagree on the same point.

While both centers share European roots and have a very offensive skillset along with a natural ability to facilitate, the Denver Nuggets star thinks this comparison between the two big men should come to an end, and Alperen Sengun should get the attention that he deserves, being the focal point of the Houston Rockets.

“I think people need to stop comparing us. I think he’s an amazing player by himself. I don’t know what they’re trying to do. I think he’s an amazing player by himself, and he needs to be… recognized by who he is. He’s definitely a talented player,” Jokic said after Denver’s overtime win against Houston on Monday.

“He’s really good in the pocket. He added a mid-range… I think he’s still young. I think he needs to be recognized as Alperen Sengun, not like whoever people are comparing him to,” he further suggested. While the Serbian superstar lauded Sengun and encouraged people to find a new nickname for the Rockets star, on the other hand, Sengun did not share this thought.

“It was cool to hear that when you come to the league. He’s the best player in the league, and then you come to the league, and then they compare yourself to him. You know what I’m saying? It’s nice to hear it,” Sengun said. “But now, I’m on my own way. I’m leading one of the best teams in the league.”

“So eventually it’s changed, but you can’t stop telling people that don’t call me this. They call me whatever they want to call me, and let’s see if it’s going to change or not my name,” he concluded. The 23-year-old indicated that, unlike Jokic, people calling him ‘Baby Jokic’ doesn’t bother him that much. In fact, he even admitted that it was flattering at first.

So, it seems like the moniker is going to stick with the six-foot-eleven star, at least for now. However, there’s no doubt that even though Alperen Sengun is similar to Nikola Jokic on many levels, he’s paving his own path in the NBA. As a matter of fact, he still has a long way to go in that direction, something that was pretty evident as the Joker emerged as the best center on the court on Monday.

Nikola Jokic outshines Alperen Sengun, as he guides Denver to a thrilling win

A short-handed Denver Nuggets team survived a grueling battle against the Houston Rockets, as they defeated them 128-125. The game featured relentless shot-making and momentum swings, but Denver held firm, thanks to Nikola Jokic, who once again had a terrific night despite the odds being stacked against him.

The Serbian sensation finished the game recording a 39 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists triple-double, which was his 12th of the season. He was phenomenal. So much so that even foul trouble late during the game could not stop him from extending his team’s winning streak to five with a statement win against the Western Conference heavyweight.

While the three-time MVP has been playing at his usual high level, what made this performance even better was the fact that Denver was missing two of their starters, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun. Not just that, even Peyton Watson exited the game after just six minutes, making this an uphill battle for Jokic and the rest of the team.

Nonetheless, while the Joker was the best player on the court, Alperen Sengun also showcased his class in a way, as he wrapped up his night with a triple-double of his own with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Nonetheless, that wasn’t enough for Houston to grab the win. However, now both these stars will gather themselves again for their next set of games as the season moves on.