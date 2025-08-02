Alperen Sengun Has No Doubts About How Kevin Durant’s Rockets Spell Will Turn Out

Have you ever stumbled on a moment that feels like something’s brewing, but you’re not quite sure what? That’s what’s happening in Houston right now. A little bit of stardust, a splash of confidence, and one very specific name that keeps echoing through every interview, locker room whisper, and late-night training session. And no, we’re not just talking about any All-Star. We’re talking about that guy. But let’s not rush. Because what a certain Turkish big man just said might change how we see the entire Rockets roster heading into the next season…

When Alperen Sengun—Houston’s All-Star center and low-post wizard—spoke to Turkish media about the Rockets’ new era, he didn’t mince words. On the topic of Kevin Durant, he said: “I’m excited to play with KD, it doesn’t matter what his age is. At the end of the day, he’s Kevin Durant. I have no doubt that he’s going to bring a lot to the team. He’s going to help all of us. He’s incredibly effective on defense and offense.”

That’s not just locker room politeness. That’s a message. Sengun, who’s barely 23, is watching a future Hall-of-Famer walk into the Rockets facility and treating it like a championship is already on layaway. For a team that’s spent the past few seasons experimenting with growth charts and rebuilding metaphors, this isn’t small stuff. It’s a shift. And Alpi didn’t stop there. “Our goal is the championship. Everyone wants this. I hope we can give this to the city of Houston. I hope I can make my country experience this love and honor again.” You hear that? That’s not just ambition. That’s a full-on mission statement.

Let’s take a step back. Why is everyone so hyped about Kevin Durant joining this Rockets squad? Here’s the trade breakdown: Durant comes in. Out go Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, and the No. 10 draft pick (Khaman Maluach). On paper, that’s a big chunk of Houston’s youth movement. But the Rockets aren’t trying to win the “best rebuild” award anymore. They’re trying to win games, especially in May and June. “Getting KD gives us a different ceiling, and we think it raised our floor too,” one front office exec told Spotrac.

Translation: With Durant’s 27+ points a night, absurd efficiency, and defensive presence, the Rockets aren’t just a “young and exciting team with potential” anymore. They’re a real contender. And for those keeping score, Kevin Durant still shot 53.1% from midrange last season. That’s the kind of number that makes defenders question their life choices.

Tim Bontemps didn’t miss a beat when asked about his biggest offseason takeaway on ESPN. “It’s Houston… being in that second spot,” he told Malika Andrews, highlighting the new balance of power across the league. With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton dealing with injuries, the Eastern Conference suddenly feels more like the JV league.

And the Durant trade? That was the seismic shift. “Durant going to the Rockets… a team that, as we saw in the Warriors series, is an exceptional defensive team but struggled at times to score.” His point? Houston wasn’t broken, but adding a 50-40-90 scorer who also plays defense is like upgrading your Toyota Corolla with jet engines.

Tim even hinted at a potential Western Conference Finals matchup between Houston and Oklahoma City. Durant, back in OKC, trying to get back to the Finals? Now that’s NBA storytelling at its absolute finest.

Jabari Smith Jr. Just Dropped a KD Bomb

When Jabari Smith Jr. sat down on The Old Man and the Three podcast, he didn’t come with hot takes. He came with honest ones. And in doing so, he revealed just how much Kevin Durant has already impacted the team’s culture. “There’s nothing you can honestly do… You try to slow him down, but he’s going to get to whatever shots he wants.”

But this wasn’t just about Durant being unguardable (which, duh). It was about how he works. “Not a lot of misses, not a lot of wasted movements. Everything is game speed. The attention to detail he has is kind of crazy…” KD doesn’t just float through practice like a chill vet. He attacks every rep like it’s Game 7. And that? That sets a tone. Jabari went on to say, “It kind of makes you work out with him and do the same. You’re going to be more dialed in.” Let’s be real—Durant could walk into a room, tie his shoes, and the team would probably still start stretching harder. That’s what hard-earned respect looks like in flesh.

Now, Jabari Smith Jr. isn’t sitting back and watching KD work—he’s leveling up too. According to trainer Aaron Miller, Smith has been grinding six to seven days a week for six weeks straight. “We’re not just running cones out here,” Miller said. We’re talking conceptual skill development. Jabari’s midrange jumper is being retooled, his handle’s tightening up, and his overall decision-making is getting an NBA-ready polish. Durant’s presence has kicked the whole process into overdrive.

Because let’s be honest: having KD in your locker room is like training for the SATs with Einstein on speed dial. You can’t half-step it when greatness is doing wind sprints next to you. But here’s the kicker: the Rockets weren’t desperate. The front office didn’t walk into the offseason screaming, “We need a superstar!” “We didn’t finish last season saying we needed to reshape our roster, but the playoffs showed us just how close we were,” a Rockets exec said.

They could’ve rolled with Amen Thompson, Sengun, and Jabari developing organically. They could’ve waited. But championship windows don’t come with warranties—and this one’s cracked open now. So they made the move. And now, with Kevin Durant, they’re in that rare “win now and win later” lane. KD can be the offensive engine and the locker room catalyst, while young studs like Sengun and Jabari absorb playoff wisdom like sponges in film sessions.

For the first time in years, the Houston Rockets aren’t hoping to be relevant. They expect to be. Kevin Durant is the kind of player who recalibrates expectations. Not just for the team, but for the fans, the media, and every poor defender who gets switched onto him in crunch time. And when you have a 7-footer who moves like a guard, shoots like a machine, and trains like a monk, the ripple effects are massive.

Just ask Jabari. Just ask Sengun. Just look at how the Rockets are talking these days. This team didn’t just land a superstar—they landed a standard.