Alperen Sengun’s Coach’s Warning Realized as Nikola Jokic’s 19-Game Winning Streak Ends

Some games in international basketball feel bigger than just the scoreline. They carry weight, history, and storylines that stretch far beyond 40 minutes of play. When Turkey met Serbia in Riga during the EuroBasket 2025 group stage, that was exactly the case.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On one side stood Nikola Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP and the engine of Serbia’s dominance. On the other was Alperen Sengun, the 23-year-old Houston Rockets All-Star, dubbed “Baby Jokic” for his similar playmaking and versatility. Add in the words of Turkey coach Ergin Ataman, who boldly predicted before tip-off that Sengun could one day surpass Jokic, and the stakes went from high to sky-high.

And then came the twist: Turkey not only toppled Serbia 95–90, they also snapped Jokic’s incredible 19-game winning streak against European opponents, dating back nearly two years to Serbia’s FIBA World Cup Final loss to Germany. In the middle of it all was Sengun, delivering the kind of performance that suddenly made Ataman’s pre-game words feel prophetic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sengun didn’t just play well; he owned the stage. In 36 minutes, he poured in 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting, nailed four three-pointers (a career-high in international play), grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out 8 assists. His efficiency rating of 37 was the best on the floor, earning him the TCL Player of the Game award.

For a player often compared to Jokic, the duel felt symbolic. Turkey’s young star not only matched the Serbian giant, but he outshone him when it mattered most. Jokic was still excellent, finishing with 22 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and a block on 62.5% shooting. But Turkey’s faster pace, combined with Sengun’s ability to stretch the floor, tilted the game in Turkey’s favor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Before the game, Ataman had raised eyebrows when asked about his star center. “Sengun is a young player now, a young talent, 23 years old. I hope that in the future he will be better than Jokic,” Ataman told Mozzart TV.

AD

That confidence wasn’t misplaced. In a group stacked with names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lauri Markkanen, and Jonas Valančiūnas, Sengun has been one of the tournament’s standout performers. Through five games, he’s averaging 21.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists while shooting 65.7% from the field and 50% from three. His versatility and poise are fueling Turkey’s perfect 5-0 start.

Against Serbia, those numbers weren’t empty stats. They were decisive. His four made threes forced Jokic to defend further from the basket, disrupting Serbia’s defensive rhythm. His 13 rebounds gave Turkey second chances. His passing kept Shane Larkin (23 points, 9 assists) and Cedi Osman (16 points) in rhythm.

For Serbia, the loss wasn’t just another setback. It ended a dominant 19-game streak against European opposition, a run that included their near-perfect campaign at the 2024 Olympics and a spotless EuroBasket group stage until now. Jokic had been the constant, averaging 21.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists through five games in the tournament, including a record-breaking 39-point night against Latvia.

But Turkey presented a different challenge. Without Bogdan Bogdanović to stretch the floor and relieve pressure, Serbia leaned heavily on Jokic. Though efficient, he was forced into uncomfortable spots, with Turkey’s quicker tempo and Sengun’s outside shooting proving too much to contain.

Baby Jokic vs. Real Jokic

The battle between Jokic and Sengun has been brewing since the young Turk entered the NBA in 2021. In 10 NBA meetings, Jokic’s Nuggets have gone 6-4 against Sengun’s Rockets, and the Serbian has outscored his counterpart in eight of those games. The narrative has always been that Sengun is talented but still learning, not yet ready to challenge the best big man on the planet.

Wednesday night in Riga flipped that script. Sengun didn’t just hold his own, he delivered the kind of all-around masterpiece that made even Kristaps Porziņģis, watching from the stands, call it “Baby Jokic vs. Real Jokic.” This time, Baby Jokic came out on top.

Sengun’s EuroBasket has been nothing short of spectacular. He’s led Turkey to five straight wins, posted near triple-double averages, and shown growth in areas previously seen as weaknesses. His three-point shooting, just 29.7% in the 2024-25 NBA season, has skyrocketed to 50% in this tournament. His playmaking, often compared to Jokic’s, has unlocked Turkey’s fast-paced attack. And his leadership has become evident, with teammates like Adem Bona praising how his passing “keeps defenses guessing.”

Even when turnovers creep in (five against Serbia), Sengun has responded with poise, using his versatility to stay impactful. Against Estonia, he was a +22 in 32 minutes. Against Serbia, a +9 in a tight five-point win. Every time Turkey has needed him, he has delivered.

For Turkey, the win over Serbia is more than just a group-stage triumph; it’s a statement. They now sit as the top seed in Group A, riding momentum into the knockout rounds. For Sengun, it’s proof that he belongs on the same stage as Jokic, not just as a “Baby” version but as a legitimate superstar in his own right.

For Jokic and Serbia, the loss is a reminder of how thin the margins can be without Bogdanović’s scoring punch. Jokic remains dominant; his 21.8 points and 65.5% shooting in EuroBasket make him one of the tournament’s best, but even a three-time MVP can’t carry everything alone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alperen Sengun’s breakout against Nikola Jokic wasn’t just about numbers; it was about timing, leadership, and stepping into the spotlight when his country needed him most. His coach’s bold prediction may still be years from being fully tested, but for one night in Riga, Sengun looked every bit like the heir to Jokic’s throne.

The question now is: Do you believe Alperen Sengun can one day truly surpass Nikola Jokic, or was this just a single great performance on the international stage?