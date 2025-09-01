Alperen Sengun’s Coach Sends Strong Warning to Nikola Jokic as Chaos Predicted in EuroBasket

EuroBasket 2025 has already delivered fireworks. From thrilling finishes to individual masterclasses, the group phase in Riga has been a showcase of drama. Serbia, powered by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, stormed to a perfect start. Türkiye, led by Houston Rockets star Alperen Şengün, has looked every bit like a medal contender. Both sides sit undefeated, both sides brimming with confidence, and now, their paths are about to collide.

But before the showdown, one storyline has already stolen the spotlight: the words of Turkiye’s head coach, Ergin Ataman.

On the surface, Serbia looks untouchable. They opened their EuroBasket campaign by dismantling Estonia 98–64, then fended off Portugal 80–69, and finally edged co-host Latvia 84–80 in front of a hostile crowd of more than 11,000. In each game, Nikola Jokic was at the heart of everything, scoring efficiently, rebounding relentlessly, and stepping up as both a facilitator and a closer. His 39-point eruption against Latvia, sealed by clutch free throws, was the kind of performance that sends a warning to every rival.

But the cracks are there. Against Portugal, Serbia lost two key figures, Filip Petrusev to a disqualifying foul and captain Bogdan Bogdanović to a devastating hamstring tear. Bogdanović, Serbia’s all-time leading scorer and emotional leader, is now out for the tournament. He managed seven points, five rebounds, and an assist before the injury but will not return, having flown back to the U.S. for rehab with his NBA team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

That absence leaves Serbia with questions. Without Bogdanović’s perimeter shooting and steadying leadership, can Serbia lean only on Nikola Jokic ’s brilliance? Or will they find balance from players like Nikola Jović, Vasilije Micic, and Marko Gudurić?

If there’s one coach in Europe who thrives on bold statements, it’s Ergin Ataman. The Turkish national team boss and three-time EuroLeague champion has never shied away from calling his shots. This time, he’s already looking beyond the group phase and directly at Serbia.

“Of course, we’ll try to beat Serbia and secure a matchup with the 4th place team from the other group. But even if we lose, it doesn’t mean we’ll fall short of our medal goal. Our real target is beating Serbia in the final.”

That’s not just confidence, it’s a challenge. Ataman has made it clear: his Türkiye squad isn’t here to settle for quarterfinal respectability. He wants gold, and to get it, he knows they’ll have to go through Nikola Jokic.

It isn’t just Ataman who smells opportunity. Analysts point to Serbia’s uncertainty in the wake of Bogdanović’s injury. One BasketNews commentator summed it up: “For sure. I said that in the very beginning. I do see them as a threat, especially, like I said, with Serbia not having Bogey. They’ll have to reshuffle within the team. Like how we’re preparing this whole summer to play a certain way, Bogey’s out. What are we going to do now? Are we going completely through Nikola’s brilliance? Are we still playing this team basketball? What are we doing? They need to have figured it out.”

In other words: Serbia’s 3-0 record looks great on paper, but it hides a fundamental shift. Without their captain, the balance is gone, and Nikola Jokic will need to shoulder even more of the burden.

Serbia’s Next Steps

Before the marquee clash with Türkiye, Serbia will first meet Czechia on September 1 in Riga. On paper, it’s a game Serbia should win comfortably, but analysts warn it’s not the kind of test that reveals much. The real exam comes two days later, when Ataman’s Türkiye steps onto the court.

For now, Nikola Jokic’s numbers remain staggering. Against Portugal, he had 23 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in just 23 minutes. Against Latvia, he dropped a career-high 39 points with 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Even in pre-tournament friendlies, he showed his versatility, logging 7 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists against Germany while playing more as a facilitator.

But Serbia’s reliance on him is growing heavier by the day.

To understand why Ataman’s words carry weight, you need to know the man. At 59, he’s one of the most decorated coaches in European basketball history. A three-time EuroLeague champion (2021, 2022 with Anadolu Efes, 2024 with Panathinaikos), he’s coached giants like Beşiktaş, Galatasaray, and Montepaschi Siena. He thrives on pressure, thrives on strategy, and thrives on psychological warfare.

Now, with Türkiye, he has a roster built to challenge the best. NBA talents like Alperen Şengün, Shane Larkin, Cedi Osman, Ömer Yurtseven, and Adem Bona give him depth and star power. In their 95–54 rout of Portugal, Şengün exploded for 20 first-half points, a glimpse of how dangerous this team can be.

Ataman’s style is clear: start fast, punch early, and never back down. Larkin himself has said the goal is to “make the first punch.” And now, with Serbia weakened, Ataman has openly targeted them.

Group A’s storyline is setting up perfectly. Both Serbia and Türkiye are 3-0. Both are loaded with NBA and EuroLeague talent. Both see themselves as medal contenders. The September 3 matchup in Riga may not technically be a knockout game, but it feels like one.

For Serbia, it’s about proving they can win without Bogdanović. For Türkiye, it’s about proving that Şengün and Ataman’s bold words aren’t just talk. And for Nikola Jokic, it’s about carrying his nation once more, knowing every team is scheming to expose the cracks in Serbia’s armor.

EuroBasket 2025 has given us plenty already, but Serbia vs Türkiye could be the real turning point of the tournament. Ergin Ataman has drawn his battle lines, and the stage is set for a clash between Nikola Jokic and Alperen Şengün that might echo all the way into the final.

So what do you think, basketball fans, will Ataman’s Türkiye back up the bold talk and topple Nikola Jokic ’s Serbia, or will Jokic once again prove unstoppable when the lights shine brightest?