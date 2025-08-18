Alperen Sengun’s Comments on Kevin Durant Is Why Houston Rockets Could Rethink Contract Decision

The Houston Rockets have spent the past three years transforming from a rebuilding project into one of the NBA’s most intriguing contenders. Last season, they cracked the 50-win mark and snagged the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. This summer, they shocked the league by pulling off a blockbuster seven-team trade to land Kevin Durant. If that wasn’t enough, they managed a pair of contract maneuvers that may quietly shape their championship window even more than KD’s arrival.

But here’s where things get even more fascinating. Durant hasn’t signed an extension. The Rockets aren’t rushing to hand one over. And while that might sound like hesitation, it’s really about flexibility. Houston is trying to build something sustainable, not just flashy. Which brings us to Alperen Sengun, the player at the center of both Houston’s rise and, now, their decision-making around Durant.

Because Sengun himself just dropped comments that remind you exactly why Houston believes in him, and why they might not need to sprint into a long-term Durant deal.

When asked about his new superstar teammate, Sengun said he reached out shortly after the trade: “I gave him two weeks to settle in first. Then I messaged him. I told him ‘Welcome to the team. I can’t wait to play with you. We’re gonna have a great year.’ He replied immediately, saying we’re gonna do great stuff this year.”

That’s not just a polite welcome message. It’s a glimpse at chemistry forming before these two even share the floor in Rockets uniforms. Sengun went further, recalling a playful exchange with Durant from last season: “Last season, I told him one game, ‘Don’t come to double me, let me play one on one.’ He said, ‘No way, you’re an All-Star now. You’re no longer going to play one-on-one. Get used to it.’”

It’s the kind of story that makes you grin, because it’s not just banter. It’s Durantone of the greatest players in NBA history acknowledging Sengun as an All-Star caliber cornerstone. For a 22-year-old who just averaged 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, that kind of validation matters. It cements him as the guy Houston can actually build around, not just the young big who happens to share the floor with KD.

And that’s why the Rockets’ front office has been threading the needle this summer. They landed Durant, yes, but they also secured Jabari Smith Jr. on a five-year, $122 million deal, and convinced Fred VanVleet to restructure his contract slashing his 2025-26 salary from nearly $45 million to $25 million. As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said, “I’m not sure there’s been a player in NBA history who’s taken a $20 million pay cut.” Tim Bontemps added, “I think Dirk might have?”

Either way, it’s rarified air. And it’s the kind of move that gives Houston flexibility. Flexibility to add, to tweak, to stay under the luxury tax, and most importantly, avoid locking themselves into a deal that could crowd out Sengun’s eventual supermax extension.

Durant, Alpren, and Houston: A Wait-and-See Partnership

That’s why Kevin Durant’s contract talks remain on pause. As his agent, Rich Kleiman told The Boardroom, “It happened because we worked collaboratively with his old team. And Kevin got where he wanted to be. And I think that ultimately this was a win for us… They’ve got an incredible coach, great ownership, a great young team… and they’re adding one of the greatest players of all time who feels as good physically as he ever has. But I don’t want to put too much expectation… This is a new situation.”

Translation: both sides are in wait-and-see mode. Houston doesn’t want to mortgage flexibility before seeing what this Durant-Sengun pairing looks like on the court. Durant, meanwhile, gets the leverage of evaluating whether Houston is the right franchise to anchor his final prime years.

The Rockets aren’t sitting still either. They signed Dorian Finney-Smith on a four-year, $53 million contract with the Rockets in free agency after declining his $15.4 million player option with the Lakers. On paper, he’s a versatile 3-and-D wing who shot 39.8% from three last season. But Houston already has Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Amen Thompson. DFS might be more name-value than an actual roster upgrade. And in an era where roster balance is everything, overspending on the wrong fit could undo all the savvy work Houston has done to this point.

via Imago May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) defends as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That’s why Alperen Sengun’s words land with such weight. His playful exchange with Durant, his eagerness to lead alongside him, and his validation as an All-Star underscores Houston’s calculus. Sengun isn’t just a supporting actor here. He’s the reason you can afford patience with Durant’s contract. The Rockets already have their franchise big man locked in emotionally and financially. Durant is the accelerator, not the foundation.

Opening night in Oklahoma City will feel like more than a regular-season game. It will be the start of a high-stakes experiment: can Durant elevate Sengun into superstardom, and can Houston prove it’s the franchise Durant wants to call home? That answer may define not just the Rockets’ season, but the balance of power in the West.

And if you’re wondering whether Alperen Sengun is ready for that spotlight? Just remember his own words to KD: “Welcome to the team. I can’t wait to play with you. We’re gonna have a great year.”

That’s not just confidence. That’s leadership. And it might be the quiet reason Houston can afford to rethink rushing into any long-term contract decisions.