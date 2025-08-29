Alperen Sengun Throws HC Under the Bus After Pitting Star Against Kevin Durant & Co.

Tucked away by the shore of the Black Sea, the city of Giresun, although calm and quiet, gave Houston its star. Alperen Sengun. He walked into the NBA as the 16th overall pick in 2021. Headed straight for the Rockets, the 6’11 center became a big name in the last season. Averaging 19.1 ppg, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. These stats themselves speak for the 23-year-old. Yet, when the 2025 EuroBasket called, Sengun responded for Turkiye. And boy was it fireworks!

In September 2022, Sengun commanded EuroBasket 2022 as Turkiye’s standout force. He powered the charge with 16.8 points per game and owned the boards with 8.2 rebounds, showing his dominance on both ends. Yet the run collapsed in the round of 16. An overtime clash with France sealed their exit, leaving Sengun’s stellar effort short of the fairytale finish.

But this year, he’s back wearing the Red and White with 23 etched across his chest. So much so that Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens and Turkiye’s national team head coach Ergin Ataman has sparked a new debate. After toppling Czechia 78-92, Ataman stirred the pot with a bold claim. He said his EuroLeague squad, armed with Alperen Sengun, would take down the Houston Rockets if the big man suited up for the Greek giants.

“I saw on social media, both in the United States and in Europe, people writing about my statement on the difference between the EuroLeague and the NBA. Give me Alperen Sengun at Panathinaikos and we will beat the Houston Rockets,” the coach said in the press conference.

Earlier, Ataman fueled the debate by insisting the distance between the NBA and EuroLeague is far slimmer than most believe. With confidence, he declared, “I told people these things, if you took out one star player from these NBA teams, I believe that many EuroLeague teams can beat the NBA teams.” Bold words, but exactly the kind that keep the fire alive.

But when it came to giving Sengun his moment to shine, Ergin Ataman pulled out an odd trick. He was the loudest voice against Kevin Durant’s Houston Rockets. Sadly, Alperen’s triple-double night ended as an unfulfilled dream. Why? “He’s an All-Star NBA player now,” Ataman said.

Alperen Sengun takes a jab at Turkiye’s head coach

Alperen Sengun flirted with history, dropping 23 points, 12 boards, and 9 dimes as Turkiye crushed Czechia 92-78 for their second straight win. He sat out the final minutes. Leaving him one assist shy of becoming just the fifth player with a EuroBasket triple-double. Coach Ergin Ataman later explained, “I was unaware that Sengun was one assist away and that the player wanted to return to the court.”

Ataman claimed, “I didn’t realize he wanted to go back onto the court. Nobody told me about it. If someone had, I could have called a timeout to set something up for him, but no one informed me. EuroBasket is long. We will go until the final, and I am sure that before then, Alperen will record another triple-double.” Well, Sengun isn’t worried about the missed opportunity, yet he took a jab at the head coach.

“Yeah, it’s not a big deal for me either,” Sengun responded to the coach’s explanation. “I was trying to tell him, but he didn’t understand me. But it’s okay, we have many games left, so I’ll have a chance to do it. And if they keep doubling me, I will just find the right read.”

Well, Alperen Sengun left the crowd gasping, yet the real show might be only beginning. He brushed off the missed triple-double with a grin, turning a coach’s mix-up into a playful shrug. Ataman made bold promises, but Sengun’s quiet fire carried louder weight. The stage feels bigger, the spotlight sharper, and the games ahead are dripping with suspense. Turkiye has its ace, and he knows it.