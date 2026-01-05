Alperen Sengun’s Close Source Reveals Rockets Star’s Cautious Request After Ankle Injury

The Houston Rockets are tearing through the season with relentless momentum. Sitting fifth, right behind the Denver Nuggets and above the Minnesota Timberwolves, Ime Udoka’s boys are snarling at the top seeds. However, there is a major roadblock. The team will have to continue in the league (for a while) without Alperen Sengun.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 23-year-old center is likely to miss several games after he sprained his ankle during the Rockets‘ 104-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Well, the severity of the injury remains a mystery for now. The team has yet to announce anything regarding Sengun’s condition. But even a Grade 1 sprain takes one or two weeks to heal.

Meanwhile, Ufuk Pek, Alperen Sengun’s close friend and associate with the Turkish National Basketball Team, has important information. Popular TV host, Murat Murathanoglu, shared, “He said to his friend, Ufuk, that he is fine. [Alperen Sengun] said, What is the situation. He said, “I am fine.” But of course, he told me not to rush.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sengun twisted his ankle while contesting a rebound in the opening minute, but he was able to head to the bench under his own power. Keeping this ankle sprain in mind, not too long ago, even the Detroit Pistons’ center, Jalen Duren, faced a similar situation and remains out until tests next week.

23-year-old Alperen Sengun is averaging 21.8 points, 9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists a night; therefore, his absence will sharply disrupt Houston’s flow. It will also jeopardize the rotations. Most importantly, the Turkish star has fueled the Rockets’ scoring surge, steering possessions and shaping tempo. In addition, with Fred VanVleet sidelined as the lone pure floor general, that responsibility has leaned Sengun’s way heavily. As a result, his influence stretches beyond numbers, redefining how this offense breathes.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, now the question is, do the Rockets have an alternative to replace Sengun until he returns?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the backup options left for Houston in Alperen Sengun’s absence?

Well, the Houston Rockets do have a few options for replacing the main big man. However, even Steven Adams remains questionable for Monday’s faceoff vs. the Phoenix Suns. He, too, suffered an ankle sprain against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 29.

Moreover, the 32-year-old is the primary reason why Houston is on pace to break the NBA’s record for rebounding percentage in a season. An All-Timer record, if you will?

Imago Mar 10, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) reacts after a play during the game against the Orlando Magic at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Clint Capela will have an important role to play with both Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams sidelined. As you can guess, 31-year-old’s job is similar to that of both his peers. Grab rebounds, play the screeners in pick-and-roll moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston suddenly faces a delicate balancing act with Sengun urging patience. Yet uncertainty clouds the timeline. Therefore, the Rockets must improvise inside, juggling injuries and rotations. Meanwhile, others shoulder dirty work duties. Until their engine returns, this surge depends on adaptability and disciplined execution rather than comfort alone now.