Already No.1, Steve Kerr Strengthens His Grip as NBA’s Highest-Paid Coach With Market-Resetting Warriors Deal

Steve Kerr ended weeks of uncertainty Saturday by signing a new two-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, keeping him the highest-paid coach in the NBA- a title he has now reclaimed with a significant raise above his previous $17.5 million salary. The new contract also widens the gap considerably between Kerr and the second-highest-paid coach, Erik Spoelstra, who currently earns $15 million. The exact figures remain undisclosed, but sources tell ESPN the multi-million dollar buffer between them will be substantial.

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What drove the decision wasn’t just money. Kerr and the Warriors held several meetings with owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy, centering their conversations on basketball plans, the team’s future, and a credible path back to contention.

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That gap matters more than it might seem. Elite NBA coaching contracts have become a market of their own: Gregg Popovich reset the ceiling in 2023 with a five-year, $80-million-plus deal with the Spurs, partly inflated by his president role, while Spoelstra’s extension and Ty Lue’s Clippers deal, reported around $7–8 million annually, set earlier benchmarks.

Kerr’s previous $17.5 million AAV already topped that field among pure head coaches. His new deal pushes the bar higher still, arriving as rising NBA revenues give elite coaches growing leverage to chase market-resetting terms.

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That path had looked increasingly uncertain through a rough season. Golden State finished with a disappointing 37-45 record and ended up as the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Things went from bad to worse when the Phoenix Suns knocked them out in the play-in tournament, ending their season earlier than expected. After the painful loss, Kerr couldn’t really see the point of coming back.

“I still love coaching, but I get it,” Kerr said. “These jobs all have an expiration date. There is a run that happens, and when the run ends, sometimes, it’s time for new blood and new ideas.”

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That doubt was understandable given how high the bar had been set. Before signing his new contract, Steve Kerr seriously thought about leaving the Golden State Warriors. At the start of the season, during training camp in October, he had made it clear that he did not want to rush into a new deal.

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Instead of immediately extending his contract, Kerr decided to wait until the season ended so he could carefully think about his future.

Steve Kerr’s major overhaul with the Warriors

Steve Kerr joined the Golden State Warriors as head coach in May 2014 under heavy skepticism. The Warriors had just finished a strong 2013-14 season with a 51-31 record under former coach Mark Jackson — who was popular with the players, especially Stephen Curry — and many fans believed he deserved to keep his job. Adding to the doubt, Kerr had never coached a single team before taking over.

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Still, the Warriors’ management felt the team needed a fresh style of basketball and a different type of leadership to take the next step. And he proved them right in his very first season. Golden State won 67 games that year, finished with the NBA’s best defense, and had the second-best offense in the league.

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Under him, Stephen Curry won the NBA MVP award and became one of the most dynamic players in the league. The team won championships in 2017, 2018, and 2022, giving the franchise four NBA titles. Golden State also reached the NBA Finals six times under his leadership.

Kerr’s fingerprints showed up in the details as much as in the trophy case. Back in the 2022 playoffs, Stephen Curry returned from a foot injury, but Kerr did not rush him back into the starting lineup. Instead, he brought Curry off the bench in the first games against Denver to protect his health and slowly ease him back into form. Even Curry trusted his decision, and that turned into a massive win for them.

The 2015-16 season became one of the greatest regular seasons in NBA history. The Warriors won an incredible 73 games, breaking the old NBA record for most wins in a season. Because of that historic achievement, Kerr won the NBA Coach of the Year award. Breaking ties with a coach who built that kind of legacy is never simple — and it turns out, one person in particular made sure it didn’t happen.

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Stephen Curry’s silent battle for Steve Kerr’s return

One of the main reasons Steve Kerr decided to stay with the Golden State Warriors was Stephen Curry. Kerr knows that players like Curry do not come around often in basketball. Coaching a superstar who is not only talented but also hardworking, humble, and respected by everyone is a rare opportunity. Even through a disappointing season and a knee injury, Curry shot 46.8% from the field and remained a solid offensive force.

What stood out, though, was how Curry handled Kerr’s uncertain future. He did not create drama or publicly put pressure on the Warriors. Instead of demanding that the team keep Kerr, Curry stayed calm, respectful, and mature. After the Warriors lost their final game of the season, Curry simply said that he wanted Kerr to look at everything carefully and decide what truly made him happy.

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“I just want Coach to be able to look at the situation as a whole and feel like he’s the right guy,” Curry said.

That quiet vote of confidence appears to have landed. With Kerr back and Curry still in his prime, the Warriors’ offseason now carries real stakes — the roster moves made in the coming months will go a long way toward determining whether this reunion delivers the reset both men are clearly hoping for.