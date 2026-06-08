“Always Going To Stick With You”: Knicks Star Revisits Painful 2–0 Collapse Ahead of Game 3 vs. Victor Wembanyama & Co.

Roughly 86% of teams that win the first two games of an NBA Finals series go on to win the championship. But in the game of basketball, nothing is guaranteed. At least 14% of teams, five to be precise, have gone through that ordeal in the history of the league. And Knicks wing Mikal Bridges knows that reality better than most.

“It’ll always going to stick with you,” he said to the press. “Yeah, I just remember just losing four straight. That’s what I remember out of that. And they all know too.

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“They all understand as well, just know that the series is far from over. Just gotta keep playing desperate and be the more desperate team. But we do a great job, and we understand that after every game, no matter what, it’s always 0-0 at the end of the day.”

Five years ago, Bridges, representing the Phoenix Suns, was left at the mercy of Giannis Antetokounmpo & Co. The Bucks overcame a 0-2 deficit to win the 2021 championship. That series has become a major talking point since Game 2.

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Taking on the Bucks, the Valley side appeared to be in total control with their first two home wins. The team, spearheaded by Chris Paul and Devin Booker, had all the assets to cruise through. Unfortunately, what followed remains one of the most painful stretches of their career. They went on to lose four straight games.

This experience has shaped the 29-year-old in the way the Knicks should approach the game. So, rather than getting comfortable with the lead, Bridges wants his team to carry the same urgency for the remainder of the series because the script can flip any time.

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Most importantly, the message isn’t a monologue but a collective echo within the Knicks fold.

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Team leader Jalen Brunson and coach Mike Brown seem well aware of the situation they have walked into. Both have emphasized taking one game at a time, while Brown has urged the team to “be present” throughout the series.

Like the 2021 Bucks, the Spurs enter Game 3 with their backs against the wall, along with a superstar capable of changing the series. Giannis Antetokoumpo, playing with a hyper-extended knee, responded to the 0-2 deficit with offensive domination. He averaged 35.2 points and led the team to four consecutive wins.

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Now, there is Victor Wembanyama. He also has a similar challenge ahead of him.

The big man has already averaged 27.5 points per game while recording seven blocks and three steals across the first two games. After Game 2, Wemby publicly blamed himself for ‘throwing the game away.’ Most importantly, he was visibly emotional walking back to the locker room, as he broke down in tears.

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We know what happened last time when Wemby was fueled by emotions. Taking on the reigning MVP and the defending champions, the French phenom put on a show to eliminate them in the Conference Finals. They beat the Thunder in Game 7 at OKC.

So, with the series shifting to New York, Mikal Bridges knows what they are walking into in Game 3.

Amid the Victor Wembanyama scare, history favors the Knicks

While the Knicks already have an 86% odds in their favor, several other historical trends also favor them.

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The Knicks became the third road team in the league’s history to win the first two games in the Finals. Previously, the 1993 Bulls and the 1995 Rockets accomplished a similar feat. And they went on to win the championship. So, in this category, it’s already a 100% track record.

Imago May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Following Game 2 victory, the Knicks entered a 13-game winning streak. And the only team to enter a 13-game winning streak in a single postseason was the 2017 Warriors. Guess who won the championship that year? Moreover, there’s an important connection to the 2017 championship.

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During the 13-game winning streak, Mike Brown put on the coaching hat for the majority of the games, as Steve Kerr underwent back surgery, as per CBS Sports.

The Knicks, in their stretch, have outrebounded and outassisted their opponents by a significant margin. Only the 2001 Lakers and the 1996 Bulls produced a similar feat in a 13-game stretch. And they both won the championship.

Interestingly, the Knicks have beaten the Spurs four times this season, and every victory has something in common. The NBA Cup Final: the Spurs led by 11 points. The regular-season game at MSG: they led by 12. Finals Game 1: They led by 14. Game 2: They led by 12. In fact, that has been the story of the Knicks so far. They have repeatedly found ways to respond under pressure. And Jalen Brunson will be called upon to lead that resilience once again.

“We have to be prepared and be ready to match it and play for 48 minutes. No matter what goes on in the game,” Brunson said.

The Knicks carry momentum, history, and a 2-0 lead into NYC, while the Spurs have desperation on their side. Will Mikal Bridges and New York face yet another heartbreak?