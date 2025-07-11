“Always My Baby”: Ayesha Curry Pens Emotional Note After 2nd Child Completes Special Milestone

Another day, another Curry is a year older. The next tot in the Curry household to hit double digits is Ryan Carson Curry. As of July 10, she’s a whole 10 years young! Anyone else feeling old? At least her mom is. Ayesha and Steph Curry’s three eldest children all celebrate their birthdays in July which makes this a very sentimental two weeks for them and us. Throw in Ayesha’s sweet little birthday tribute to her second born and we’re got a bad case of fee-fees.

“Our Chooks is 10 today 🥹. I can’t believe she’s double digits. Truly feels like we blinked and here we are. Always my baby girl. My Ryan. She’s as sweet as pie, smart, caring and sings like an angel. My heart is bursting with pride.”

