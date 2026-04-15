“Am I Trippin?”: LeBron James Turns Frustrated by NBA Glitch During Crucial Moment of Hornets-Heat

LeBron James was fully prepared to enjoy the Play-In tournament. He outlined his plans on Mind the Game. The Akron Hammer was fully invested in watching the Play-In Tournament to settle into the playoff atmosphere with the Lakers over the weekend. For the most part, James got to enjoy it. But just as things got feisty and intense, Amazon Prime logged off.

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The stream crashed. NBA insider Bobby Marks shared a photograph of a blue screen showing “Technical Difficulties” during overtime of the Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets clash. James, probably sipping on his wine as per his declaration, also expressed his displeasure at Prime’s glitch.

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“Tell me the game didn’t just cut off?!!? Am I trippin?? WTH,” the four-time NBA champion and former Heat forward wrote on X.

Similarly, even Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum spoke about the issues. He claimed it was “absurd” to have streaming glitches during overtime.

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The stream cut off momentarily. Some fans noted their screens turning black. It caused a ton of confusion until Amazon Prime fixed the issue. That wasn’t the only mistake. Even after the stream resumed, Prime displayed an incorrect graphic. The scoreboard didn’t update, showing the Heat with a timeout during the final play, even when Erik Spoelstra exhausted all of his available breaks.

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This is part of a larger issue in the streaming giants’ first season with the NBA. Previously, during the Magic-Knicks NBA Cup game, fans noted that the audio completely cut off mid-game. They have also raised concerns about audio syncing and other technical issues during streams. For LeBron James, it was just an enticing basketball game ruined. However, with fans, it’s a different story.

With a new media rights deal, fans have to subscribe to multiple streaming services for full league access. The NBA’s League Pass is an option, but fans have also reported glitches on the app. Likewise, it’s a problem Adam Silver will have to look into. Not only are fans paying a much greater sum than before to watch all games, but it’s inexcusable for streams to cut off at this stage in the season.

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LeBron James is looking forward to repairs before the playoffs

For teams like the Charlotte Hornets, you could see what winning an excruciating battle against the Miami Heat meant. The entire building erupted. At the end of the day, it could give them a ticket to play on the biggest stage. If that had to be the path for the Lakers, LeBron James would be there.

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However, the 41-year-old is glad to get some rest before entering the postseason. While speaking on his podcast, the four-time MVP spoke about his plans for the ongoing Play-In Tournament.

“I am happy because being a participant of the f—–g play-in for some years, that I get to sit back on my couch, with my wine, knowing I don’t have to play until the weekend… Yeah, I would just be so excited, you get a week to repair and watch it just like enjoy basketball,” he said on Mind The Game.

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It’s not just the happiness of playing fewer games before the playoffs. LeBron James needs to be completely rejuvenated for the sake of the Lakers. They will begin their first-round series against the Houston Rockets without both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. The responsibility has shifted completely over to James.

JJ Redick needs him to be the cornerstone, a sudden shift from James’ passive role this season. The Akron Hammer didn’t even get to rest for the Lakers’ final regular-season game. Likewise, this time of leisure is mostly to recover and enter the postseason refreshed. It’s pivotal for LeBron James to be fully fit and revved to go.

Luckily, he still has a few more days to enjoy the Play-In action. Hopefully, Amazon Prime doesn’t interrupt his short retreat with another streaming fiasco.