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Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Open to Joining LeBron James in $2 Billion Effort

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Adrija Mahato

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Aug 11, 2026 | 2:20 PM EDT

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Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Open to Joining LeBron James in $2 Billion Effort

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Adrija Mahato

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Aug 11, 2026 | 2:20 PM EDT

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LeBron James is no longer building his legacy in the NBA. Since joining Fenway Sports Group, his reach has stretched to Liverpool FC and far beyond basketball. Now, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos could enter that picture, too.

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According to The Times report, “Liverpool’s owner Fenway Sports Group is poised to sell about one-third of the club to a consortium of billionaires, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.”

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Meanwhile, the soccer club could announce a major development within the next week. The proposed deal carries a $2 billion price tag and would put the club’s valuation near $6.1 billion. Moreover, the change would bring several of the world’s wealthiest figures into Liverpool’s ownership group, adding another layer of intrigue around the Anfield side.

Simply put, Jeff Bezos alone is not joining LeBron James & Co. There are more names like Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, and Eduardo Saverin, one of the co-founders of Facebook.

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Amit Bhatia left Queens Park Rangers’ board after 18 years, handing his stake to Ruben Gnanalingam. His father in law is valued at $32 billion. Meanwhile, Forbes puts Jeff Bezos above $364 billion, while Eduardo Saverin exceeds $24 billion. Saverin previously pursued Chelsea with a failed consortium.

But Bezos, however, has avoided sports ownership. He even declined an opportunity to buy the Seattle Seahawks, making his Liverpool interest especially intriguing.

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Now, the soccer club may have deeper pockets, but the rules still set clear boundaries. The Premier League allows clubs to commit only 85% of football revenue plus net gains or losses from player sales toward squad costs.

Moreover, Liverpool must follow UEFA’s stricter 70% limit because of its regular presence in European competitions. So, greater financial strength still comes with plenty of spending restrictions.

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LeBron James’ Liverpool connection

LeBron James made a $6.5 million move in 2011 that would later reshape his business portfolio. He bought 2% of Liverpool FC, then owned by Fenway Sports Group. At the time, James was only a year into his six-year, $109 million Miami Heat contract.

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A decade later, James joined FSG and exchanged that 2% Liverpool stake for 1% of the wider company. Today, Liverpool carries a $6.2 billion valuation, while FSG stands at $10 billion across its assets. As a result, James’ original investment represents a 1,567% return and roughly $100 million in FSG equity.

LeBron took a leap of faith with FSG 15 years ago, and it gave results. Now, even Jeff Bezos wants to experience the perks of being a soccer club owner.

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Adrija Mahato

2,690 Articles

Adrija Mahato is a Senior Basketball Writer at EssentiallySports, leading live NBA coverage and specializing in breaking news and major developments. With experience covering both basketball and Formula 1, she brings cross-sport agility and a steady newsroom presence to her reporting. As part of the EssentiallySports' Journalistic Excellence Program, a professional development initiative where writers are trained by industry experts to enhance their reporting and editorial skills, Adrija delivers speed and class. As a tech graduate, Adrija has a strong understanding of basketball analytics, which she incorporates into her storytelling to provide deeper insights. Over the past year, her standout NBA coverage includes the aftermath of Team USA’s run at the Paris 2024 Olympics, standout performances by LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, key trades involving the Celtics and Warriors, Jayson Tatum’s record-setting game, and features such as her exploration of Carmelo Anthony’s career and what defines greatness without a championship.

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