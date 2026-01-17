Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Drama, Grizzlies Asking Price for Ja Morant Could End Trade Talks

Just when Ja Morant went real estate shopping in Miami, a new landing spot emerged. A team-up with Giannis Antetokounmpo suddenly became a real possibility before the trade deadline. The Bucks front office is on the clock with the team’s midseason slump and the trade eligibility. They are on the hunt to surround Giannis with shooters, but can’t let go of the only redeeming grace in the team. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what the team is asking.

Following a week defined by consecutive blowout losses and head coach Doc Rivers’ public disappointment, the Bucks have set their sights on Ja Morant as a potential upgrade to back Giannis. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have aggressive demands in order to rebuild without Ja.

According to veteran NBA insider, Mike Scotto, the Grizzlies’ asking price is too steep for the Bucks. They want Ryan Rollins, the Bucks’ ‘untouchable’ asset and first-round picks to facilitate the trade.

“The Milwaukee Bucks have canvassed the trade market in search of talent upgrades around Antetokounmpo, including the possibility of acquiring Morant. In trade discussions for Morant, the Grizzlies have desired Milwaukee’s 2031 or 2032 first-round pick and Most Improved Player of the Year candidate Ryan Rollins,” Scotto reported.

The price might kill this deal before it’s on the table. Milwaukee mortgaged its future by sending away Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday. The future draft picks is its most valuable capital right now.

But Rollins, who’s averaging 16.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 5.5 ASG on a 46.2% FG, is the next best thing keeping the offensive load off Giannis Antetokounmpo right now. The Grizzlies are asking the Bucks to sacrifice their only young star who is on an upward trajectory. That too for a player like Morant, whose production is statistically down (scoring dropped from 27.4 PPG to 19.2) and whose locker room presence has been questionable lately.

Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks are in identical situations

The Bucks’ struggles are going hand in hand with an apparent communication gap between the coaching staff and the players. Doc Rivers has openly admitted that his players aren’t following his plays. And while he’s blaming the NBA schedule on blowout losses, Giannis Antetokounmpo is focused on the locker room mood. Considering how the team implements Giannis’ plays lately, they’re more inclined to listen to him.

The Grizzlies don’t have it any better either. Ja Morant’s latest offcourt trouble is apparent friction with coach Tuomas Lisalo. He was suspended for one game for reportedly clashing with the head coach. Despite Morant, Lisalo, and the team denying the friction, the Grit and Grind mindset is not getting the Grizzlies far.

A Morant trade is set in stone. It’s a question of where. He is in the middle of a 5-year, $197.2 million contract signed in 2022. The Bucks would need more than Rollins to make the math work up to his $39.4 milion escalating salary. Rollins’ $12 million salary, Kyle Kuzma’s $22 million, and Bobby Portis’ $13.4 million would have to combine to get Morant.

That would wipe out the Bucks’ frontcourt even if they had a Ja-Giannis duo. Meanwhile, analysts aren’t sure of the fit. Giannis is not a volume shooter and depends on someone like Rollins. Morant’s shooting hasn’t been the same since injuries. The Grizzlies might be overvaluing his worth. And if that drives the Bucks away, both teams will be stuck in a rut.