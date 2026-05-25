“An Absolute Joke”: Anthony Edwards’ College Coach Calls Out NBA for Snubbing Timberwolves Star From Major Honor

Anthony Edwards recorded the best regular season of his career, yet the Minnesota Timberwolves missed out on the NBA honors because of the minimum game rules. The star guard failed to meet the minimum 65-game eligibility. While the league had already clarified it in April, Ant-Man’s former coach, Tom Crean, reignited it with a fresh twist after the latest announcement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Sunday night, the NBA announced the All-NBA team honors. The First Team included Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, and Cade Cunningham. The Wolves’ guard, despite averaging a career-high 28.8 ppg, couldn’t qualify, as he appeared in only 61 games. Notably, he suffered two major injuries in the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the announcement, Tom Crean posted a fiery message along with a cinematic image of Anthony Edwards’ dunk via his X handle. “Just an absolute JOKE @anthonyedwards didn’t get a waiver to be eligible for @NBA honors this year,” Crean wrote.

“Anthony epitomizes WANTING to play. Doing what it takes to play, he doesn’t take “personal” days; he shows up, he brings it. He missed some due to an injury. He didn’t miss 4 conveniences.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the surface level, the statement looked like a coach defending his ex-player. However, it appeared as if Crean’s wording carried a few layers. He emphasized “WANTING to play,” highlighting the guard’s willingness to play no matter what.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwards put that mindset on display when he returned to play against the Spurs in the semifinal series within 3 games, after sustaining a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. Despite concerns about how many games he had missed, he surprised everyone by coming off the bench in Game 1.

Additionally, Crean also highlighted that Anthony Edwards doesn’t take “personal” days, with the word in quotes. The wording indirectly connected back to the eligibility discussions from last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Edwards, Cunningham and Doncic also requested that the league consider their eligibility. Both Cunningham and Doncic had a limited appearance of 64 games, with the Pistons star dealing with a collapsed lung and the Lakers star citing his hamstring injury and the birth of his daughter.

Ant-Man, on his part, cited his hamstring and knee inflammation injuries. In return, the league declined his request while green-signaling the other two players. Notably, both these players received First-Team honors. So, Crean’s frustration must have stemmed from this contrast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Crean and his continued backing of Anthony Edwards

It wasn’t just Crean who stepped up for Ant’s ineligibility. The star guard’s current coach, Chris Finch, also took a shot at the league after they ruled out his request while considering his peers’ requests. “It feels more like a suggestion than a rule,” Finch said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Coach Crean’s defense didn’t emerge overnight. Their bond began even before Edwards became an NBA sensation. Before becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, he spent a year at the University of Georgia, playing under Crean. The 60-year-old coach has repeatedly backed his hard work and commitment.

Around the time of the 2020 draft, when everyone’s attention was on Edwards, Crean beautifully summarized Ant-Man’s commitment in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “He’s at the highest levels with guys I’ve coached as far as putting in extra work. Way more often than not, he was in our gym at night after home games,” Crean said.

So, the longstanding coach-player bond adds another layer to the criticism rather than a one-off social media defense. With that ‌said, Anthony Edwards, who had yet another postseason exit, has a lot of work to do this offseason. And Coach Crean’s words might have given him the much-needed push.