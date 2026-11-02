Analyst Floats Trading Draymond Green for 3-Time All-Star Whose Exit Looks Imminent

Bill Simmons has a big idea for the Golden State Warriors: take two contracts that aren’t helping them much right now and turn them into a star.

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On The Bill Simmons Podcast, he pointed to Draymond Green’s expiring deal and Kristaps Porzingis’ contract and wondered if the Warriors could trade both for Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

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“I don’t know what this team does long-term, because they have Draymond at $27 million expiring. They have whatever’s going on with Porzingis at $20 million and could put those two together for something if they wanted,” Simmons said. “And I keep looking at Sabonis in Sacramento and wondering if they flip those two for Sabonis.”

Simmons said this after the Warriors’ first win of the season, a 134-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 26, when rookie Yaxel Lendeborg had 31 points and 12 rebounds. Before that game, Simmons admitted he thought Golden State might be “one of the three worst” teams in the league.

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Lendeborg changed his mind, and Simmons wondered if adding Sabonis could make the Warriors interesting once Jimmy Butler comes back from his ACL injury.

Sabonis could offer a different dimension to the Warriors’ offense. His scoring around the basket, rebounding and passing from the center position could give Curry another reliable option while creating opportunities for Golden State’s perimeter players.

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The Warriors have since won four straight and are now 4-3. But the Porzingis situation is still a mess. ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that team sources have “an extreme level of pessimism” that Porzingis will ever play for the Warriors again. He left the team before training camp for a private health issue, and he’s now listed as not with team. His contract is only guaranteed for $3 million next season, though, so it could still be useful in a trade.

This isn’t the first time Simmons has pitched Green for Sabonis, either. Last season, after Green’s sideline disagreement with Steve Kerr, he suggested trading Green, Jonathan Kuminga and draft picks for the Kings center.

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Sabonis’ Sacramento Situation Makes the Idea More Realistic

The timing helps Simmons’ case. Sabonis reportedly wants out. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said on The Hoop Collective that the center is unhappy in Sacramento, and the Kings would trade him if they could.

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“Quite frankly, Sabonis wants out of there, and if they can move him, they would,” MacMahon said. “So he’s not happy.”

The Kings are 0-6 and building around rookie Darius Acuff Jr. Heavy’s Sean Deveney has reported that Sacramento is expected to trade Sabonis either before the February deadline or next offseason. The Kings already tried to work out a deal with Detroit for Jalen Duren, but the Pistons weren’t interested.

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However, Sabonis has previously pushed back against trade speculation before. At media day, he called the rumors “all made up” and said he has a great relationship with Kings general manager Scott Perry. MacMahon’s report doesn’t mean Sabonis has asked for a trade, but it suggests things have changed since then.

Sabonis is still playing well. He is averaging 16 points, 15.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists, and his passing and rebounding ability will give Curry and Lendeborg a different kind of partner.

For Golden State, acquiring Sabonis would mean giving up an important part of its identity. Green has been central to the Warriors’ defensive system and championship success, bringing communication, versatility and playmaking. Porzingis offers size and shooting, although his availability has been a concern.

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Sacramento would also need to consider what it would lose in the deal. Sabonis is an established All-Star center, while Green and Porzingis would bring different strengths to the frontcourt. Whether that combination fits the Kings’ long-term plans is another question.

For now, it’s just an idea. But with Sabonis reportedly wanting out and the Warriors looking for a second star next to Curry, it could start to pick up steam before the deadline.