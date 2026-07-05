Andre Drummond Sends Message to Knicks After Mitchell Robinson Exit: “I Bring In a Similar Talent”

The ink on the trophy barely dried before the New York Knicks started dismantling the team that won it. Bound by luxury tax constraints, the franchise made its first painful move of the offseason- letting Mitchell Robinson walk straight into the arms of their most bitter rival, the Boston Celtics, on a $47.4 million deal. For a fanbase still exhaling after 53 years of drought, it stung.

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The Knicks moved fast. Within days, they signed 2x All-Star center Andre Drummond to a one-year, $3.9 million contract – a veteran presence brought in to fill one of the most emotionally loaded vacancies in recent memory. And Drummond, fully aware of the weight he’s stepping into, didn’t flinch. In his first interview since signing, he sent a direct message to Knicks nation:

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“I think this is what they need right now…” he told Knicks reporter Mika Ortiz. “Getting rid of Mitchell Robinson was a huge loss for them… I bring in a similar talent, similar energy, but you know I’m a veteran, I’ve been around for a long time, I know what it takes to win. So, excited to be in a new role in a new city and going back to a place I’m familiar with.”

Drummond’s arrival comes at a time of immense emotional transition for the Knicks’ faithful. He brings his defensive and rebounding capabilities against the rim-protection identity that New York just lost with Robinson.

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He acknowledged the heavy gravity of the younger center’s exit that left a passionate New York fanbase completely heartbroken over the sudden breakup of this championship core. Robinson began his career with the Knicks and had spent eight seasons as the defensive heartbeat of the organization up until the 2026 title. He was the longest-tenured player of the current roster while others were traded and acquired. His departure felt like the bittersweet end of an era.

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The Knicks aren’t done building their frontcourt yet. Reports claim that they’re also contending with the Lakers to sign Kevon Looney as another backup to Drummond and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Recognizing the lofty postseason expectations on him, Drummond showed the veteran wisdom to highlight what it will take for New York’s title defense. “Being great, Sacrificing, you know not knowing that every night might not be your night…knowing that you know, focusing on greater good of what we’re doing this for which is to win a championship and that’s what I’m here for,” Drummond said.

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When Ortiz asked if he believes he can personally deliver another banner to the city, Drummond maintained a grounded outlook. “I ain’t doing it by myself. but I’m definitely excited to be part of something bigger than me.”

Beyond his veteran leadership, Drummond has quietly reinvented himself as a more complete offensive player. His corner three-point shooting, once a novelty, has matured into a legitimate weapon. In 2025-26, Drummond shot 35.6% from beyond the arc, creating a new layer to his game as a big capable of drifting to the corner as the shot clock dwindles.

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That evolution carries direct implications for New York, given what he’s replacing. Since entering the NBA in 2018, Robinson has neither made nor attempted a single three-point shot, and his playoff free throw percentage of 29.3% was the lowest in NBA Playoff history- a liability opponents weaponized through relentless “Hack-a-Mitch” fouling.

Drummond offers a sharp contrast at the charity stripe too. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged 62.2% from the free throw line, the highest percentage of his career. That figure climbed to 63.1% in 2025-26, a staggering improvement for a player who shot below 42% in each of his first five seasons.

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The 32-year-old averaged 8.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals over 24.8 minutes in his 25 starts for the Sixers- the profile of a dependable, spacing-friendly rotation piece ready to contribute to New York’s title defense.