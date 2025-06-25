Andrew Wiggins Trade Proposal Ends $51M Lakers Star’s Run as Walker Kessler Rumor Grows

The clock has started ticking on the Lakers’ offseason, and even before it’s in full swing, the rumors are heating up. Not to forget, the Lakers mean business, and as usual, Rob Pelinka might be cooking something big behind the scenes. After another disappointing early playoff exit, the front office is moving quickly, desperate to reshape the roster. Their priority? Upgrading the wing rotation while staying firmly in win-now mode. And in those discussions, one name in those rumors keeps rising to the surface. Andrew Wiggins.

The Lakers are clearly done with “run it back”. On X formerly Twitter, talks have heated up around Wiggins, who is on the move again after being traded to Miami in the Jimmy Butler deal. But the Heat? They are rebuilding. And according to @fullcourtpass, they want to clear the cap for 2026. That makes Wiggins due $28M next year, a trade candidate.

Now 30, he is not the star he once was, but he is still a valuable two-way wing. A career 18.5 points per game scorer and former All-Star, he fit perfectly on a LeBron-led team needing size and defense at the forward spot. According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, a deal that sends Rui Hachimura to Miami in exchange for Wiggins. Rui is still owed $51M over the next three years. And like clockwise, the fanbase erupted with theories. Trevor Lane reiterates that in his recent video on Lakers Nation YouTube that the Lakers, “would likely be to trade two expirings, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber, along with Jarred Vanderbilt, in an effort to clear salary and consolidate depth into a reliable two-way rotation player like Wiggins.” But continues with the Miami should rather ask for “Rui Hachimura as the centerpiece of the deal, then maybe Gabe Vincent or Maxi Kleber, and perhaps Dalton Knecht as a sweetener. Maybe even some draft capital.” So for the Lakers it comes down to a 30-year-old former No. 1 pick with a championship ring, and a 23-year-old center built like a modern-day Tyson Chandler.

Mar 8, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center.

Look, Rui had a great year. He embraced his role, hit big shots. Redick and the staff love him, but this is the NBA, and the Lakers do not rebuild; they retool. JJ Redick called him a “vital cog” and praised his playoff performances. Still, the Lakers view Wiggins as a potential starter and playoff closer, something Rui has not fully become.

Meanwhile, L.A. Rui’s possible departure also raises another issue: the frontcourt depth. Even if Wiggins arrives, he does not solve the Lakers’ biggest problem. The team still lacks a true rim protector and rebounder to anchor the paint.

Who will take the center stage for the Lakers?

As per Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, have been making offers for the 7-footer, Walker Kessler. According to @Fullcourtpass, L.A. is pushing for a deal involving Jarred Vanderbilt to unlock the full MLE. The Jazz is rebuilding, and Kessler, while promising, may be more valuable to a contender than to a lottery-bound team stacked with draft picks.

L.A. knows this is their shot. Kessler is 23, makes just $13.3 million, and has already shown elite defensive instincts. He also shot 54% from floater range, and has started exploring a jumper beyond the arc, exactly the kind of upside the Lakers could develop alongside Anthony Davis. And yes, it is going to cost. Rumors suggest a package could include Dalton Knecht, a 2031 first-round pick, and multiple swaps. But Pelinka appears willing to pay the ball if it means landing a long-term solution at center.

Whether it is Wiggins or Kessler, this summer is about consolidation. If the Lakers want to go from playoff hopefuls to title threats, moves like these aren’t optional, but necessary. The Western Conference is stacked. With Luka Doncic now running the point in purple and gold, and LeBron still chasing history, there is no time to waste.