Angel Reese Apology Holds No Weight As Ex-NBA Star Puts Sky Locker Room on Alert

“Greedy” and “self-centered” were two words used against Angel Reese back when the WNBA star discussed her desire to make the same amount of money in her sleep as she does while grinding on the court. To many, this was reportedly a sign that the hunger for wealth outweighs any real passion for the game. However, the young star does hold a passion for the game, which led her to recently make some unpleasant remarks about her team. Fortunately, she wasn’t completely without support.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Reese had appeared to question the talent in the Sky roster and had claimed that she was not “settling for the same sh*t we did this year.” She had went on to explain that “we have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best.” The comment, as one would expect, was seen as a direct insult to her teammates by many.

The crew of ‘Club 520’ podcast recently touched base on the situation. During the discussion, former NBA player Jeff Teague said, “Obviously, she doesn’t care about anybody on that team. Like, she cares about herself”. Teague assured his teammates that there wasn’t anything wrong with holding such an opinion. After all, “that’s a business at the end of the day”. Even DJ Wells was willing to defend the 23-year-old in the aftermath of her recent, controversial comments, as he believed it was the Chicago Sky locker room that needed improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Yeah. You can’t just I mean, don’t just sh-t on everybody, but she’s frustrated, bro. Don’t have me stuck in this situation and y’all here bullshitting” said Wells. “Not, I mean, I ain’t going to get your co-workers. That’s a little wild. You know what I’m saying? Holla at your peoples. And she said that got taken out of context, and she said she’ll take the flag for that, but I’ll hide my players. But she’s like, ‘Well, this roster we got and the direction y’all going, I’m going have to think about me shortly.’ And that’s just real, unfortunately because, I mean, to be real, she’s a star in this league, and the Chicago sky ain’t running an organization like she’s a star”.

These remarks come after the Chicago Sky ended any hope of reaching the postseason after setting a 9-30 win record. In an interview with the ‘Chicago Tribune’, Angel Reese aired her frustration by stating that “I am very vocal about what we need and what I want. I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me”. If Reese said what she meant, then she has the support of the ‘Club 520’ podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 19: Angel Reese 5 of the Chicago Sky looks on during the second half against the Seattle Storm on August 19, 2025 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA AUG 19 Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250819040

The Chicago Sky roster, without a doubt, faces some issues. As Yahoo! Sports reporter Ricky O’Donnell said, the team created faults when they “botched the 2025 draft in spectacular fashion”, when 36-year-old point guard Courtney VanderSloot was added to the roster and ended up suffering from a season-ending torn ACL in early June, and when Angel Reese got hurt just before the All-Star break, which lead to a 1-9 stretch. On top of that, ‘Newsweek’ reporter Michael Gallagher claimed that there wasn’t any chemistry or consistency with the Chicago Sky players.

AD

Angel Reese’s passion for the game might compel her to try her luck out with another roster. However, as of now, the player is looking to make things work with her current squad.

Angel Reese apologized for ‘Out of Context’ remarks

No sooner had Angel Reese stated her desire to the ‘Chicago Tribune’ that she took back her comments. The Chicago Sky star spoke to a reporter following her team’s 88-64 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night. When asked about the frustration she seemed to express in the article, Reese stated that “I don’t think I’m frustrated. I probably am frustrated [with] myself right now. I think the language is taken out of context, and I really didn’t intentionally mean to put down my teammates, because they’ve been through this with me throughout the whole year. They’ve busted their a—, just how I bust my a—, they showed up for me through thick and thin, and in the locker room when nobody could see anything”.

These remarks came after a report from ‘NBA Central’ and ‘Front Office Sports’ revealed that “Angel Reese’s teammates are reportedly unhappy with her direct attack on them and plan to confront her about her comments”. It wasn’t further reported on whether such a meet took place or not. With the Sky having been eliminated from playoff contention for the second consecutive season, tensions are at a high. Angel Reese has made it clear she does not wish to add to that.

“So I would apologize to my teammates, which I already have, about the article and how it was misconstrued about what was said, and I just have to be better with my language because I know it’s not the message, it’s the messenger and understanding what I say can be taken any kind of way so I just have to be better and grow from this,” Reese added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Through their remarks, the ‘Club 520’ podcast crew highlighted that Angel Reese’s apology holds no weight. However, do you think that the WNBA star was in the right with her remarks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.