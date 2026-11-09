Angel Reese Involved in Courtside Incident While Supporting Brother Julian Reese’s Team

Angel Reese can’t escape the spotlight – even sitting courtside for her brother’s game at the Smoothie King Center. One clumsy courtside incident turned a family obligation into an unexpected spectacle for Reese.

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Sitting courtside on Friday night in a striking zebra-print outfit to watch her brother Julian Reese’s team, the New Orleans Pelicans, play, Angel found her personal space turned into viral content. An apparent fan botched her name while filming the interaction.

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“Angela Reese, Angela Reese, excuse me, beautiful. Girl, you’re looking beautiful,” the fan said in the video.

After initially ignoring the insistent fan, Angel couldn’t resist sending a jab back.

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“Thank you, but my name is Angel.”

The fan then apologized for the comments, blaming the tequila he’d drunk for getting her name wrong.

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“You right. You know, That’s my bad. A little tequila was involved. You keep doing your thing in here, girl. I’m talking to the s**iest zebra I ever seen in here, girl.”

In response to his explanation, Angel seemed to smile a little and said, “Okay.”

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The fan then left that section of the stands while complimenting other fans, generally in high spirits. He has been identified as JocingWithMaxxP, a comedian based in New Orleans. He shared a video of the interaction on Instagram.

While this may have been Angel’s first viral interaction with a fan while sitting in the audience, she’s had her fair share of unexpected moments with fans before.

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During a game between the Dream and Sparks in August, Reese went viral for intensely pointing out a fan who threw an adult item on the court.

Angel’s appearance at the Smoothie King Center was primarily about supporting her younger brother. Julian is currently on a two-way contract with the Pelicans, having earned an opportunity in the NBA after going undrafted in 2025. Although he didn’t get on the floor against Minnesota, his sister was still there to show her support.

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After the game, Angel, Julian, and their mother, Angel Webb Reese, were pictured together.

Angel has consistently spoken about the importance of family. She’s always supported her brother with heartwarming messages and encouragement throughout his basketball journey.

Angel and Julian grew up with a close bond as siblings. They even played together at the University of Maryland from 2021 to 2022. They’ve both spoken up about their close bond and the sacrifices their mother, Angel Webb Reese, made throughout their respective journeys.

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This is not the first time Angel has supported her brother courtside. Shortly after Julian signed for the Wizards in February 2026, she was there cheering him on in a game against the Magic. His signing for the Washington team had her emotional.

“I was so emotional when I found out, I was crying so hard, like I just hit the lottery. I was just so happy because my mom was able to raise me and my brother, we were able to go to Maryland and play in front of our family.”

Although Julian didn’t get on the court against the Timberwolves while his sister was present, he did suit up for the Pelicans’ November 8 game against the Clippers, but played just 3 minutes.

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Angel’s courtside appearance may have attracted unwanted attention. However, her presence was ultimately about supporting her brother.

Having shared their basketball journey at Maryland, the siblings have continued to celebrate each other’s achievements as they pursue their professional careers.

And while a fan’s amusing mistake gave Angel another viral moment, her continued support for Julian remains the bigger picture.