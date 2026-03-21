Angel Reese, Jordyn Woods and NBA WAGS React to Bradley Beal’s Wife Kamiah’s Personal Announcement

After his entire season ended far too prematurely, Bradley Beal has something to look forward to. On her 33rd birthday on March 20, 2026, Kamiah Adams-Beal revealed she and her husband are expecting baby #4. The announcement featured a stunning maternity photoshoot with birthday balloons. While Beal himself was a little quiet after resharing her birthday celebrations, the photoshoot immediately drew a slew of celebrity commenters.

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Kamiah set a tone of deep gratitude as she celebrated year 33 with a new addition to the family. “33! My “Jesus year” and boy has God been doing his big one!!!! Mama of 4 soon come. Beyond grateful, beyond blessed, & can’t wait to welcome our newest bundle of joy. Thank you for all the birthday love. 🫶🏾” she wrote on Instagram.

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The comment section quickly turned into a star-studded digital baby shower. Leading the charge was Chicago Sky star, LSU legend, and Kamiah’s fellow crossover icon in spots and fashion, Angel Reese. Reese commented, “congrats love🤍” under the post.

She was joined by Jordyn Woods, who is dating Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns and has long been a fixture in the league’s social inner circle with Kamiah. Woods kept it simple and cute with a, “Congratulations sis 😍❤️”

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Even Jalen Green’s partner, Draya Michele, joined in with, “Omg congrats !!!🍾” Michele’s co-star from Basketball Wives, Brandi Maxiell, wife of former NBA player Jason Maxiell added, “😍😍😍😍 Congratulations.”

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But that wasn’t all. The announcement also brought about a moment that could make Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s next matchup interesting.

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Kamiah and Bradley Beal’s announcement even confused some

The most humorous twist in Kamiah and Bradley Beal’s announcement came from McKenzie Caldwell-Pope. KCP’s wife misinterpreted the balloons in the photo; she initially commented, “Holding balloons for the number of kids you have was such a cute idea! 🥺🙌🏾”

Note: Kamiah is holding the number 33 for her age. She’s not having three or 33 kids as McKenzie thought for five minutes. At least after fans gently corrected her that Kamiah was turning 33, Caldwell-Pope graciously replied, “I had no idea.”

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This new bundle of joy will join the Beals’ three sons, Bradley “Deuce” Emmanuel Beal II, Milo Sean Beal, and Braxton Beal. The couple, who married in 2020 after dating since 2015, have been one of the NBA’s most lowkey couples.

Since her stint on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Kamiah has successfully transitioned into a full-time entrepreneur and NBA Mama, often seen courtside supporting Bradley during his tenure with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and now the LA Clippers (before his season ended in November).

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The announcement for the newest Beal drew overwhelming support from WAGs beyond the NBA community. Nicole Phelps, wife of Olympic legend Michael Phelps, a mom of four boys, and a close friend to many in the Phoenix sports scene, welcomed her to the “club” by saying, “Happy Birthday and welcome to being a mama of 4 🥰”

Real Housewives star, Lena Huggs summed up the announcement with a “Perfect.” Another reality star, Camilla Poindexter shared her excitement with a simple, “😍” while NFL star, Desean Jackson’s girlfriend, Yahaira Sandoval chimed in with a specific wish: “I pray for a healthy baby girl 😍”.

As Bradley Beal navigates a hard road to recovery from a fractured hip, he’s got newborn daddy time with the soon-to-be-born baby on the horizon. When he returns next season, we might just see another Baby Beal courtside soon.