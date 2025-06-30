Angel Reese Sends Emotional Message to Julian Reese as Lakers Drop Summer League Announcement

Growing up just thirteen months apart, Angel Reese and Julian Reese were never going to be anything less than rivals. Their childhood was not filled with quiet afternoons; it was filled with one-on-one games, shouts from the driveway, and an unspoken desire to be better than the other. For Angel, that fire pushed her into basketball in the first place. But these days, it’s not just competition that defines their relationship. It’s a celebration, too.

Angel Reese posted a story on her Instagram, dancing to the viral “Disco” by Surf Curse trend, playful, carefree, and very much her. But it was the caption that really told the story, “happy birthday to my twinflameeee! rockin & rolling with you no matter what! @shifty_ju”. That ‘twinflame’? Julian Reese, the once-little brother she couldn’t stand to lose to, is now a rising star himself. Angel’s birthday tribute was more than just a sweet sibling moment. It was a nod to how far they’ve come together. But this time, the birthday was a bonanza.

On Friday, Julian Reese signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted free agent, likely on an Exhibit 10 training camp deal. He will be joining the Lakers’ this year’s Summer League squad. Leading the way are Bronny James, who’s already bringing a media circus with him, and second-round pick Adou Thiero, a defensive-minded athlete out of Kentucky. But the roster runs deeper than just the draft picks. And Eric Dixon, last year’s NCAA scoring leader, RJ Davis, Arthur Kaluma, and Augustus Marčiulionis, who all signed Exhibit 10 deals, meaning they’ll be fighting for a G League spot or even a two-way contract.

