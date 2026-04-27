Angel Reese Shows Support to Megan Thee Stallion’s Tearful On-Stage Moment After Klay Thompson Break-Up

WNBA star Angel Reese had her share of breakups and public scrutiny that followed. This time, as a little sister, she was standing by Megan Thee Stallion after the Grammy Award-winning artist announced her breakup with NBA star Klay Thompson. The two were the talk of the town last year as the IT couple. But recently, allegations of cheating came to light against the Golden State Warriors star with a rumored Seattle Storm guard. Despite the emotional moment, Megan took to the stage and, at the end, couldn’t keep her tears in check.

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She was on stage for Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway, and it was her first performance after the split with Thompson. Megan performed as Zidler in New York City. became emotional and appeared to tear up during the curtain call. Her fans were applauding her, giving her confidence, and one fan who recorded the moment was constantly cheering, “We love you”. Angel Reese quoted this video on X and showed her support for Stallion.

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“It’s the way you show up even while carrying so much—that’s what makes you THAT girl. You always have a little sister riding for you at dawn. I love you, sister, 🤍.” The public support will mean a lot for Megan, as it was on April 25, 2026, that she announced her split and stated a lack of “trust, fidelity, and respect” as the catalyst for their breakup.

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Even Klay Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson, gave his approval for the relationship. In fact, during Thanksgiving, he proudly revealed that Megan was cooking the entire Thanksgiving feast for the Thompson family. Those posts are archived now. It was in December 2025 when the Houston rapper was accused of cheating on the 4x NBA champion. At the time, the rumors proved to be groundless, and the couple was going strong. But this Saturday was the last straw, and seemingly a definitive end to this whirlwind romance. Amid their breakup, WNBA guard Lexie Brown found her name unexpectedly tangled.

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Many speculated her to be the WNBA player Klay Thompson was cheating on Stallion with. Thompson had unfollowed Lexie Brown but she gave her statement without naming the former couple. “I’ve seen what’s been said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true and I have no involvement in this situation,” Brown wrote on her Instagram stories. “This new week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that.”

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She is preparing for a new season with the Seattle Storm, and this is quite an important time in her career. Brown suffered through Crohn’s disease over the last couple of years and only found herself fully fit for this season. Neither Klay Thompson nor Megan involved Brown’s name directly. That’s why even the WNBA star did the same with her statement to make sure there are no negative reactions to it.

Megan Thee Stallion’s statement on Klay Thompson’s split

Klay Thompson soft-launched their relationship through a sneaky Instagram carousel on July 12. At the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City, the couple made a formal appearance on July 16. Since then, they started uploading videos and stories of working out together and even golfing as a pair. She was present at the season-opener against the Spurs when she gifted Captain Klay a nautical-themed necklace. This even coincides with her single, “Lover Girl,” reportedly an ode to Klay.

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“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,'”Megan wrote on Instagram. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous????’ ” She closed the post with “B—- I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.” To leave no doubt and end any speculation of reconciliation, she even gave an official statement to the media outlets.

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“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,” Megan said in the formal statement. “Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.” Megan concluded by stating that she will need this time to prioritize herself and move ahead with peace and clarity. Klay Thompson has not responded to the cheating allegations or the breakup. The split marks the end of one of 2026’s most talked-about celebrity pairings.