Angry Protests Rise Against Dalton Knecht as Lakers Star Struggles vs Grizzlies

Another game and another Dalton Knecht play that has fans screaming. The Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter were trailing by 16 points, but managed to come back 114-120 against the Memphis Grizzlies. This is the second time in two games that the 24-year-old has received flak from the Purple and Gold faithful.

The Lakers in the fourth quarter reduced the lead to just one point. Knecht would miss two three-pointers with the score being 91-90 in favor of the Grizzlies. But the worst decision of the night was yet to come. With 7:50 left and the Lakers firmly making a comeback, Dalton Knecht gave Santi Aldama a full two-handed shove. He would earn another offensive foul, his second of the game. It seemed even the head coach, JJ Redick had enough, as Luka Doncic replaced Knecht.

Even in the previous encounter, the head coach was not entirely happy.

JJ Redick’s reaction to a play involving Dalton Knecht against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday went viral. In the sequence, Marcus Smart motioned for action, prompting Knecht to go over to the LA Lakers’ point guard to set a screen. Smart emphatically waved him off while Redick threw up his hands in frustration as Knecht forgot what the play was designed.

