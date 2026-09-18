“Angry, Vendetta Towards Me”: Draymond Green Makes Surprising Taj Gibson Revelation

Taj Gibson recently stepped into a new chapter of his basketball career after 17 seasons in the NBA, joining the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach. The move prompted Draymond Green to look back on a rivalry that began during their college careers.

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Green recalled facing Gibson at Michigan State when the Spartans played USC in the 2009 NCAA Tournament.

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“I don’t know if y’all remember, but Taj Gibson was a f***ing animal at USC,” Green said. “And I had to guard him. And you can go watch them clips. I gave that brother fits.”

Green also said he often talks to DeMar DeRozan about the matchup, joking that he “ended” Gibson’s college career and “sent him on his way.” DeRozan was Gibson’s USC teammate during the 2008-09 season.

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Green said the competitive dynamic took on a different meaning once the two reached the NBA.

Green explained that he felt Gibson developed an “inside anger, vendetta” toward him after their college matchup. At the same time, Green emphasized that Gibson was one of the nicest people he knew.

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“And if you know Taj, Taj is one of the nicest people you ever meet. Great, great, great person,” Green said. “So, it’s not like an angry vendetta, but I think something within him was like every time he played against me, he wanted to destroy me, and he did.”

Green went on to describe Gibson as one of the toughest players he had to deal with throughout his career. The four-time NBA champion also defended Gibson’s career when explaining why the matchup was so difficult for him.

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“Number one, Taj Gibson played 17 years for a reason. Number two, everybody in the NBA got something to their game. And Taj Gibson was an elite power forward in this league. He was a starting power for a while. Sixman, all of that. Taj Gibson was a hell of a player.”

Gibson ultimately played 17 NBA seasons, appearing in 1,012 regular-season games while averaging 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. He began his NBA career with the Bulls after Chicago selected him 26th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft.

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Green then compared what he believed Gibson experienced against him to his own college experience with Michigan State teammate Delvon Roe.

Green recalled entering Michigan State alongside Roe, whom he described as a top-five recruit in their class. Roe played the same position as Green, but Green said he still chose Michigan State because he believed in his own ability.

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After Roe underwent knee surgery, Green said his teammate would sit on the sideline during workouts and open gyms and constantly talk trash to him. Once Roe returned to the court, Green said that competitive tension gave him an extra edge whenever they faced each other in practice.

“I had this burning passion inside of me that it could be a day where I absolutely don’t have it in practice. The moment he end up on me, it’s like a switch flips and I’m at him,” Green explained.

Green believes Gibson had a similar feeling whenever the two met on an NBA court.

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He also recalled struggling to contain Gibson during an NBA matchup and asking veteran teammate Jermaine O’Neal to switch assignments. Green said he wanted to take Joakim Noah while asking O’Neal to handle Gibson.

According to Green, even Noah, who was an All-Star, had difficulty dealing with Gibson.

“Man, you go guard Taj. I cannot get a stop,” Green recalled Noah saying.

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Green’s comments reflect the level of respect he had for Gibson’s game despite the competitive history between them.

Despite their battles, Green ended his comments by congratulating Gibson on his career and acknowledging his new role with the Bulls.

“So needless to say, Taj, congrats on a great career. Job well done. Happy to see him with the Bulls as an assistant coach,” Green said. “But had a hell of a career and it was a pleasure to compete against you.”

Gibson officially joined Tiago Splitter’s Chicago coaching staff after announcing his retirement from playing.

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Green then looked back at their history with a final message to his former opponent.

“I wish you didn’t have that little vendetta against me from college and bust my a** in the NBA, but happens to the best of them, big dog,” Green said. “Appreciate you, man. Cheers to an incredible retirement, brother.”