Another Blow for Suns as Chris Paul’s Next Move Confirmed After Bradley Beal Approval

If LeBron James gets praised for performing, then Chris Paul is no slouch either. Just last year, the 12x NBA All-Star played all 82 games for 28 minutes a night, putting his case that he was not done. Even though the Point God told Jemele Hill that he was only playing one more year “at the most,” he wants to go on a high. That’s why his next move has to align, and it seems the reunion on the cards with the Clippers gets stronger and stronger. Even though they added Bradley Beal, CP3 is still a choice.

The 40-year-old veteran wants to play closer to his Los Angeles home to be near his family in his potential final season, making the Clippers a perfect fit. In fact, ESPN’s Shams Charania previously reported the interest from the Clips was real. “The one need for the Clippers right now is the point guard position, a reverse guard coming off the bench. I’m told they have Chris Paul on their radar among some other free agent guards as well.” Another recent report confirmed that the team and Paul are not far off.

“Chris Paul plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. A formal agreement is expected later in free agency, but Paul has made his decision, a reunion long anticipated is on course to become reality. We’ve said it all along, he’s zeroed in on the Clippers,” Ary_Report shared on X. If you are still not sure, then take this subtle hint from the 20-year veteran, that may calm down some nerves of the Clippers fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joey Linn, Clippers beat writer for On SI, shared the news on X: “Chris Paul liked this Instagram post from the Clippers and Bradley Beal.” For context, the team added a post welcoming Beal, and it already garnered 30k+ likes. But the important one was from CP3. So, does this mean the reunion with ‘Lob City’ is done? Maybe, the Suns fans should look away, as the team’s need for a point guard calls for another approach.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s not forget, he made his one and only NBA Finals appearance alongside Devin Booker as a member of the Suns. With the Beal experiment of playing as a point guard over, the team needs to sign one, so CP3 was an ideal fit. Let’s not forget the financial blow of the buyout $110 million, on the final two years of his contract with the Suns. Beal reportedly gave back $13.9 million to complete the buyout and signed with the Clippers. Similarly, Paul is reportedly eyeing a move, and staying closer to the family seems to be the priority, and that’s why the Clippers push themselves to the top spot.

Not just Suns’ but other teams’ on alert after Chris Paul’s social media activity

Coming off a serviceable campaign with the San Antonio Spurs, where he averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, he can fit into any team. That’s why the Knicks and the Bucks were interested in signing Paul. In fact, as per Charania’s previous report, Milwaukee was the third landing spot that Chris Paul initially narrowed down to. To add to it, Rik Beaston painted an optimistic picture in Bleacher Report.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He stated, “If Paul decides to return to the court, and he signs with Milwaukee, he has the potential to be a playoff difference-maker for a team that has championship aspirations.” With Damian Lillard now waived and the Bucks are in need of leadership. A similar trend that the Knicks are following. SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the Knicks are interested in Ben Simmons, but other veteran options include Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul. But a deep connection with the Clippers seems to be the reason for his reunion.

He was traded to the LA Clippers in 2011, and quickly formed the iconic Lob City team up with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. The team’s unique offence was entertaining to watch and is still remembered by the fans. Apart from this, CP3 once paired up with James Harden with the Rockets and almost led them to the NBA Finals, but then he got injured, sadly. So, a fight to earn one championship is not over, as Paul plans his next move.