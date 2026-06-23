Another Old Moment for Me”: LeBron James Hit With Jarring Realization on Camera as Ex-Teammate’s Son Awaits NBA Draft

Essentials Inside The Story The draft prospect who unexpectedly made LeBron confront the passage of time.

Why one familiar NBA family name triggered an "old moment" for the Lakers superstar.

The career lesson LeBron believes every young prospect should hear before draft night.

For most players, the NBA Draft is a night about possibility. For LeBron James, this year’s event brought something else entirely. More than two decades after entering the league as an 18-year-old phenom, the Lakers superstar found himself reflecting on just how much time has passed. During a recent conversation about one of the draft’s biggest prospects, James suddenly arrived at a realization that left him feeling every bit of his 23 seasons in the NBA.

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That moment came on Tuesday’s episode of Mind the Game when Steve Nash brought up Cameron Boozer, Duke’s AP National Player of the Year and a projected top-three pick.

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“And I play with his dad as well. Another old moment for me,” James said. “I play with his dad, and his dad was kind of the same. They have the same projection. Wasn’t the tallest, got the max a couple times. Great career.”

James was teammates with Carlos Boozer during his rookie season in Cleveland in 2003-04. The timeline makes the moment particularly striking. Cameron Boozer was born in July 2007, nearly four years after James made his NBA debut. By then, LeBron had already won Rookie of the Year, earned three All-Star selections and led the Cavaliers to their first NBA Finals appearance.

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James then pointed to Carlos Boozer’s career as proof that draft-night narratives rarely determine a player’s future. Selected 35th overall in 2002, Carlos entered the NBA without the hype surrounding elite lottery prospects but still developed into a two-time All-Star, earned All-NBA honors and signed multiple major contracts during a 13-year career.

Nash identified Cameron as the kind of prospect who risks being overlooked in a draft class loaded with elite athletes.

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“He’s so smart, size, skilled. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who you can dunk on if you can’t read and react and play,” Nash said.

The description mirrors much of what Carlos Boozer became during his prime in Utah. Despite questions about his athletic ceiling entering the league, Carlos developed into one of the NBA’s most productive forwards, averaging 21.1 points and 10.4 rebounds during his All-NBA campaign in 2007-08.

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Cameron’s production at Duke only strengthened the comparison. The freshman averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 55.6% from the field and 39.1% from three. He became just the fifth freshman to win AP National Player of the Year honors, while one draft evaluator described him as “the most accomplished player we’ve seen pre-draft since Luka Doncic.”

LeBron’s Message to Cameron Boozer Before Draft Night

James later delivered a message that reflected the same lesson he saw Carlos Boozer embody throughout his career.

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“You make your career what you want your career to be, and like I said, when you get the opportunity, just make the most of it,” James said.

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The advice carried extra weight coming from a player preparing for Year 24 while watching the son of one of his earliest teammates begin his own NBA journey.

Imago Credits: ESPN

His dad told Andscape ahead of draft night: “Get the tissue ready, man. Might be some tears over here because of the journey, the ups and the downs, and the path that he took. And he didn’t duck any smoke. He wanted it all. He faced every challenge, took it head on, and didn’t run from anything.”

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Cameron’s own statement on carrying the surname was all humility: “I think the biggest thing is just having him around me. When you have someone like my dad that’s been through it and been through the ups and downs and had success at the highest level, it’s nice to have someone like that in my corner.”

His résumé backs up the hype. Cameron became the youngest player ever named Gatorade National Player of the Year at age 15 and won the award twice before graduating high school. He also captured a state championship, earned three consecutive Florida Mr. Basketball honors and led Team USA to gold medals at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, taking home MVP honors in both tournaments.

More than twenty years after sharing a Cavaliers locker room with Carlos Boozer, James remains active in the NBA as Cameron prepares to hear his name called on draft night — the latest reminder of a career that has now stretched across multiple basketball generations.