Another Setback for Stephen Curry’s Family Member as Nerve Issue Delays Big Moment

Three weeks ago, Stephen Curry drilled a three-pointer to pass Joe Jellybean Bryant and Kobe Bryant for the second-most father-son points. While the Warriors superstar has successfully etched his and his father, Dell Curry’s name in the history books, there is still another thing left. Which is to suit up alongside his younger brother, which unfortunately won’t be soon.

The Golden State Warriors issued an update about Seth Curry’s recurring injury problem. “Seth Curry, who has missed the last 18 games due to a Sciatic nerve-related injury, was recently re-evaluated. The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress. He has progressed to various on-court workouts—in addition to his daily rehab work—and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.”

Even the last update on January 11 was the same, as the franchise is still waiting on the younger Curry to suit up for the first time since December 4. When the Golden State Warriors signed Seth Curry last year, it was easy to imagine the feel-good moment that would occur when star guard Stephen Curry would finally be able to play alongside his brother on an NBA court. Yet that dream has been put on hold thanks to Seth’s lingering sciatic nerve issue.

He was added to the roster at the start of December, having been waived following preseason due to financial constraints. Seth did feature in two games, but ironically, the only two games he played in were games that Stephen missed due to injury.

So, the timing just hasn’t worked out, and fans wait to see the heartwarming story of the Curry brothers playing alongside each other.“It feels like a good time in both of our careers for me to be here.” Seth was very excited to finally play with his older brother, Steph.

The family moment can be further jeopardized due to Stephen Curry’s issue

Both brothers can shoot the lights out. In fact, last year, it was Seth’s 45.6% of his attempts, which was the best mark in the NBA. His career average is more than decent at 43.3% from three-point range. The role with the Warriors is to simply catch and shoot, but the injury has voided any such hopes. Similarly, issues for Stephen Curry are also increasing.

Head coach Steve Kerr was not shy about Steph’s injury issues, which have quietly increased since the team lost Jimmy Butler for the season to an ACL injury. “He’s playing longer stretches,” Kerr said of Curry. While the 4x NBA champion’s minutes haven’t spiked up, the strain to shoulder the attack alone is visible.

“Some of that by design, some of it just because subs couldn’t get in for a couple of minutes. So it definitely puts a lot more stress on Steph’s shoulders, not having Jimmy next to him to create shots, to take over the offense when needed.”

An MRI had to be done, which revealed that Steph is dealing with Runner’s Knee, a condition that also had him sidelined against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week. Now, the Warriors will have to be very careful of the minutes and games that the older Curry features in. Right now, the brothers’ featuring together could be an afterthought, as the front office would like to see both of them be healthy.