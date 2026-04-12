“Ant Yelling at Some Random 50-Year-Old Guy”: Ex-Timberwolves Teammate Reveals Favorite Anthony Edwards Moment

Age, size, and accolades don’t matter when Anthony Edwards steps up against rivals. Even his idol, Kevin Durant, and former POTUS Barack Obama have been on the receiving end of viral trash talk. The higher the stakes, the more locked in Ant-Man is, and during the 2024 playoffs, a fan at the Ball Arena got his receipt from the Minnesota Timberwolves star.

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Narrating the incident was the former Wolves player, Nickeil Alexander-Walker. He was on The Old Man and the Three Podcast, where he spoke about his favorite Edwards story. “Yeah, there’s a lot. One moment is the semifinals, Game 7. You know, we lost Game 5 to Denver. They had a chance to close out at home. We started well. So we go on this insane run. Like, we’re down 20 or something, and we go on an insane run.And there was this one guy sitting courtside who was talking crazy to everybody this whole game.

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He hits a three and, in the most Ant way possible, points at him and says, ‘Where you at? Where you at now?’And I was dying. I was dying because it was like in the moment, like this three is putting the game away. Now the entire gym is silent. So you just hear us. Like, you don’t hear no one from Denver. But you hear our entire bench and just Ant yelling at some random 50-year-old guy from Denver.”

Alexander-Walker’s story perfectly captures Anthony Edwards’ ferocity while helping the Timberwolves secure Game 7 in the conference semis. In that Game 5 loss, Ant struggled big time. He scored 18 points on 33.3 percent shooting from the field as the Wolves suffered a 15-point loss. Again, in Game 7, the home fans were excited, especially when the Nuggets were 20 points ahead with 10 minutes remaining in the third frame. But Ant-Man never gave up, and contributed with eight rebounds and dishing out seven assists, registering a gritty 98-90.

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He might have scored just 16 points, but scored a corner three in the final quarter as the T-Wolves extended their lead to 10 points. After scoring, he made sure to drop one of his savage trash-talking incidents on the Denver fan. The fan went silent, as did the entire Ball Arena, as the Wolves won Game 7 of the series. This was the same playoffs where Edwards faced and eliminated Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns in the first round. He did so by calling KD old, and even this year, Obama received the same treatment.

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Anthony Edwards and Obama meet again

It was during the 2024 Olympics when the two met, and even then, Edwards took some liberty. He called himself ‘The truth,’ which impressed Obama. Since then, the admiration between the two has only increased. This year, the two crossed paths again in Los Angeles for the All-Star Game, and rest assured, the healthy banter continued.

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It began when Obama asked the Team USA Stars coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, if Anthony Edwards would play the game. There is a reason why he asked this specific question. Because the two had met a day earlier and even played some hoops. Obama boldly stated, “I wore him out yesterday.” This was enough for the uber competitive Ant to respond. Edwards, with a big smirk on his face, shot back, “Nah, he didn’t wear me out, but he did a’ight for an old man though.”

In fact, later Edwards revealed that meeting the former POTUS gave him new confidence and energy heading into the All-Star Game. “Yeah, for sure. You always got to put on the show for (him)… He’s my favorite person in the world. We were kicking it yesterday. Me and him, I had a great time yesterday. So, I told him I was going to put on the show for him,” Edwards said. If he is not afraid to give it back to Obama, the Nuggets fan stood no chance. It was the moment when Ant delivered both with his shot-making and his trash-talking. That’s why Nickeil Alexander-Walker called it his favorite Edwards moment.