Anthony Davis’ Agent Kept in Dark Over Wizards Trade After Contradictory Decisions

forAnthony Davis’ time in Dallas came to an abrupt end as he was traded to the Washington Wizards on the trade deadline. The deal happened within one year of his move to the Mavericks from the Los Angeles Lakers when he was traded in exchanged of Luka Doncic. However, things didn’t go as planned with injuries, and therefore, the Mavs took a final call on AD’s future at the franchise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It is revealed that the Wizards and the Mavericks have been exploring a deal since November, and the inside news wasn’t revealed to the public until there was a handshake deal. It is also revealed that the Mavericks didn’t consult with Klutch Sports owner Rich Paul before trading Anthony Davis, as per The Athletic’s Joe Vardon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Davis is a client of Klutch Sports, which is owned by Rich Paul. The company manages several top NBA superstars, including LeBron James, and is often very active in these trade and contract discussions. However, in this case, he reportedly conveyed his message to the Mavericks — do what’s best for the organization, trade Davis or extend him — one month ago.

Interestingly, this is the second time Paul didn’t interfere in Anthony Davis’ trade deal. He also wasn’t aware of the former NBA Champion’s move from the Lakers to the Mavericks. Many people believe this could start a possible split between the player and the agent. What comes as a further surprise is the reports suggesting that Paul was actively involved in Darius Garland‘s trade to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for James Harden to Cleveland.

Before the trade, Paul actually wanted Davis to seek out a trade, as he understood that the Mavericks would not agree to his demands of an extension. Meanwhile, AD was actually looking to stay in Dallas and establish himself until he tore his ligament in his left hand. The Mavericks traded Davis ahead of the deadline after he played only 29 games for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the Mavs co-interim general managers Matt Riccardi and Michael Finley both emphasized the word ‘flexibility’ when asked about the trade. It allowed the franchise to clear out Davis’ massive contract, along with two other complicated multi-year deals of D’Angelo Russell and Jaden Hardy.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Davis set to wear No. 23 jersey last worn by Michael Jordan

Anthony Davis’ move to Washington could be a game-changer for the franchise, as they have struggled for the majority of the last decade. They could get back in the reckoning if they somehow manage Davis and Trae Young’s contract. Together, they could make the Wizards competitive once again.

Davis is all set to secure about $58 million next season and has a player’s option for 2027-28. He would likely give strong consideration to an extension if the Wizards are truly in on him and Young.

Imago Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Davis is set to wear the No. 23 jersey at the capital, which was last worn by Michael Jordan during his time with the Wizards. It is one of the most recognizable jerseys in the Washington Wizards’ history. Davis is not a stranger to the 23 number jersey as he wore the same number during his time at the New Orleans Pelicans. He switched to No. 3 during his tenure with the Lakers and continued the same number with the Mavericks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number 23 jersey holds a special place in the Wizards’ history as it is the number that Jordan wore during his comeback tenure from 2001 to 2003. It marked his final few years as an all-time legend and one of the greatest of the game. Although the situation is not the same and there’s no similarity between the two players, the attention and choice of number is intriguing, and AD will hope that it marks a positive start to his tenure in Washington.