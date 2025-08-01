Anthony Davis’ Behavior Concerns NBA Community as Speculation Mounts About Personal Life Amid $40M Decision

“I try to keep it very exclusive with who I get to show my personality for.” Just days after the Lakers-Mavericks trade, Anthony Davis explained his reserved nature during a brand promotion. But something has changed in the last couple of days, as we are seeing a side of AD hardly seen behavior. He is sharing his thoughts, which is good, but how he is doing it raises one question. Wondering if anything is wrong behind the scenes?

Even when he was traded, his first social media post about the Lakers was emotional, yet he called it business. “6 years ago, I came here with the vision to win a Championship, and I will never forget the moment we did! The business of basketball is a business just like all other businesses.” Just recently, he has parted ways with what is speculated to be his final attachment with his former team. As per reports, the 32-year-old has listed his 8-bedroom estate for $39,900,000.

Reportedly, he is cashing it out on a profit as well, as the 10x All-Star purchased it for $31 million back in 2021. Yet, the profitability is not on his mind, as AD is occupied with something else, and fans speculate it could be serious. Why? Because of back-to-back cryptic stories on his Instagram handle. Most recently, on Thursday night, Anthony Davis had a weird message for his 7 million Instagram family. No words, no song, just a black background with two emojis, “😔🙏”, a sad face and joined hands. Let’s also remind you about his social media actions from the day prior.

After he posted another cryptic message before this one. “A man who doesn’t care anymore was once a man who cared too much.” This was again something he didn’t type out. But it was a screenshot of another post. So AD is not saying directly, which is why the fans are genuinely wondering.

AD

Anthony Davis hides his emotions while fans share theirs

After the trade, his time in Dallas has not played out exactly how he wanted to. First, the fans are still hurt about the team and Nico Harrison trading away Luka Doncic. So, they are yet to accept new players as the next face. On top of his injuries, it put a dampener on his Mavs’ season as he only played 9 games. So some of the Mavericks fans were quick to send prayers. “Hope all is well 🙏🏽.” and another added, “Prayers for Anthony Davis after he posted cryptic messages on his Instagram story ☹️🙏🏽.”

Even before the trade, the Brow was suffering from abdominal strain. And when he was traded, he was still injured. The Kentucky alum put his mind to it and came back, but in his debut game, he suffered a left adductor strain. Apart from this, last month, he underwent a procedure to repair a detached retina that he suffered during the 2024-25 season. Could all these be related to his injury setback? Fans continued to send positive messages as AD is yet to comment on this.

It’s not just the Mavs fans who are upset about the current situation of Anthony Davis. The Purple and Gold fans fondly remember his contribution during his stint, which also helped them to win the ‘Bubble championship’. And a member of the Lakers Nation added, “Seeing AD unhappy hurts… Real Lakers fans will always have love for him 💜💛.”

Be it injuries or his current time with the Mavs, Davis is trying to say something without making it obvious. He could still be processing it, and that’s why he’s using social media as a tool to express. And that’s what a fan pointed out, “my boy in his feelings 🤧😔💔.” This could also tie in with his decision to list his LA mansion. Not ending the story on your terms always leaves a scar, so does this mean, AD is still hurt with how the Lakers treated him? A netizen added a perfect meme from one of the best movies to define betrayal.

That fan simply wrote, “Anthony Davis is really posting on Instagram as a 19 year old.” But the focus is not on what he said; instead, it’s about the GIF that is used here. Featuring from the iconic film The Godfather (1972), where Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone delivers the famous line, “Look how they massacred my boy.“