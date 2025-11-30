Anthony Davis Breaks Silence on JJ Redick Relationship After Private Talk In Lakers Return

Anthony Davis stepped back onto an NBA floor for the first time in a month, and the return just happened to be in Los Angeles, the city he stunned with that blockbuster trade. The Lakers fans surprised everyone with a warm, almost nostalgic welcome, cheering the reunion of Davis and LeBron one more time, even from opposite benches. And while the crowd soaked in the moment, Lakers coach JJ Redick wore a quiet grin of his own, watching one of his first-ever mentees shine, even if it now comes in a different jersey.

Davis opened up postgame about the bond he built with Redick during their lone season together in L.A., back when Redick was still navigating his first year as an NBA head coach. Davis said the last real conversation they shared came during preseason in Vegas (when the Mavs defeated the shorthanded Lakers in a 121-94 win), but the understanding they built over that season still sticks with him. Reflecting on how they learned each other’s rhythms, he put it in his own words:

“The day when we came in, welcome in and trying to get him to welcome me and embrace me as well. First time head coach, so last year—first time I had a coach and you know it trying to figure each other out, you trying to figure out what he likes to do? What’s his game plan, you his game, coming to that seat and while trying to figure out my game and every other player’s game as well.”

When Davis was traded in February for Luka Dončić, anticipation built for his inevitable return to Los Angeles in a different uniform. That reunion finally materialized last season—his first trip back since 2018. Before tip-off, JJ Redick made his feelings clear: “I’ll start by saying I miss being around him.”

Such candid remarks sparked speculation about a potential AD-Lakers reunion down the line.

For years, Davis served as the Lakers’ cornerstone—their offensive catalyst and defensive anchor. Under Redick’s guidance last season, the team restructured its entire system around him, creating space for interior dominance while maintaining floor spacing.

When he took the court against his former team after a month-long absence due to a calf strain, all eyes focused on his response.

Davis showed no signs of rust. Despite a minutes restriction, he delivered 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three blocked shots—including an emphatic rejection of LeBron’s attempt at the rim.

Before tip-off, Redick had also shared how much he valued their short time together. “It was really just a pleasure to coach him, and very grateful that I had buy-in from him coming in day one never having coached before,” Redick said.

“It’s one of those things like, you’re rooting for certain guys. There’s certain teammates you have, there’s always going to be certain guys that you’re gonna root for them after they’re not your teammates or they’re not one of your players. Just not when they play against us.”

Davis logged 28 minutes before being shut down for Saturday’s game against the Clippers as Jason Kidd continues managing his health. No matter what colors he wears now, the connection between Davis and Lakers fans remains real.

He helped deliver the team’s 17th championship in 2020 and spent 5½ mostly successful seasons in purple and gold. But since the trade, the two franchises have gone in opposite directions.

The Lakers have surged, while the Mavericks, even with the arrival of Cooper Flagg, have struggled to stay afloat. At 6–15 and 12th in the West after going 3–11 without Davis, Dallas is clearly still trying to regain its footing, with or without Davis.

Are the Mavericks really about to trade Anthony Davis?

The noise around Dallas is getting louder by the day, and all of it points in one direction: the Mavericks might finally be ready to move on from Anthony Davis.

With Cooper Flagg rising fast, the front office seems to realize that building the future around him only works if the roster actually fits, and Davis’s insistence on playing power forward isn’t helping.

Still, when reporters asked AD about the swirling rumors, he brushed them off with classic calm. “Y’all make it like we’re going to war or something. This is basketball,” he said. “It comes with it… That doesn’t affect me. I’ve been in trade talks for a while. My job is to do what I do when I’m on the floor, play basketball, and try to lead this team. Whatever comes out of that, comes out of that.”

What is coming out of it, though, is a whole lot of league chatter. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon doubled down on his stance, saying on the Howdy Partners podcast, “Trading AD is a real possibility and I would even say likelihood this season.”

Meanwhile, Dallas is making it clear that Kyrie Irving is not part of any plan involving outbound pieces. His contract is reasonable, his value is solid, and the Mavs aren’t budging unless someone drops a Godfather-level offer.

Teams like Chicago, Golden State, New York and even Phoenix have been floated, but actually constructing a trade under the second-apron rules? Near impossible.

Still, the rumors aren’t slowing down. He needs December and January to prove he’s still an All-Star-level force just to give Dallas real leverage.