Anthony Davis’ Camp Makes Mavs Exit Decision Ahead of Trade Deadline – Dallas Insider

Trae Young made a massive decision for his career when choosing the Washington Wizards. Virtually, that was one of the teams that could offer him his desired extension. Quickly, that might have become the precedent for any unsettled star looking to get paid in the future. The one name bouncing between the dilemma happens to be Anthony Davis.

The Mavericks, having shifted their focus to build around Cooper Flagg, have notably been aggressive in trying to shop Davis. It provides the opportunity to increase their depth or even take on some expiring contracts. But as it turns out, there might be some push from Rich Paul to ensure AD has long-term stability moving forward.

“AD’s agent is reading the situation and saying: ‘Hey, it’s in my client’s best interest to get traded before this deadline.’ So I do believe there is going to come a push from that side,” Tim MacMahon reported.

Although a star labelled as injury-prone, Anthony Davis has been emphatic as the second option for the Dallas Mavericks. He’s averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 20 games. Having played a decent amount of games thus far, his trade value is still high. There’s still no reason to believe that in the right situation, Davis can’t be effective.

Waiting till the summer means losing leverage in extension talks. Teams would have an entire season to evaluate Anthony Davis’ durability. The priority for the player and his representation is “getting paid again”.

However, is it too late for that kind of security?

Anthony Davis’ injury prolongs a possible trade

The unfortunate happened once again with Anthony Davis. During a late-game sequence against the Utah Jazz, he and Lauri Markannen clashed. Almost immediately, AD grimaced in pain, holding on to his left hand. This injury occurred just days after the veteran forward made his return from a groin setback.

So far, there has been no update from the Dallas Mavericks on the exact extent of the injury. He’s listed as day-to-day. But the teams that were contemplating trading for Davis may be looking on with immense concern.

As it stands, Davis has missed half of the games up to this point. Moreover, since 2020, he’s only appeared in over 60 games during a regular season twice. That doesn’t bode well for Rich Paul, who might be pushing for an exit before the trade deadline. Notably, securing an extension before the summer would give Davis long-term leverage.

Without it, even dropping into free agency doesn’t warrant a max extension. Teams might hold out from giving Davis the $275 deal he is eligible to sign due to his questionable durability. With two years still left on his contract, Anthony Davis can still improve his health and boost his trade value. But the Mavericks don’t seem inclined to reward him with an extension, even if he does contribute to them.

And the more he plays, the higher the chances of Davis possibly picking up another ailment. That’s the reason Paul is pushing for a pre-trade deadline exit. Having picked up another injury, the possibility of it happening seems slim. But there might be teams who value Davis’ two-way production and are willing to manage his workload more carefully.