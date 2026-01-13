Anthony Davis’ Mavericks Season Is Over as Kyrie Irving’s Return Date Nears

The Dallas Mavericks wanted to build a championship-winning team around Anthony Davis. But since he arrived in Texas, things have gone downhill. 29 games across two seasons and a whole lot of injuries– talk about bad luck! And somehow, the Mavs front office seems to be desperate to find a feasible trade for AD.

Well, the 32-year-old recently sustained ligament damage to his hand. Now, here’s another interesting update on AD’s injury. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the 32-year-old big man “is likely to undergo surgery to repair ligament damage in his left hand and miss several months.” In simple words, “His Dallas season is essentially over, given the prognosis and the Mavs’ direction.”

This injury could’ve given AD a lifeline to stay with the franchise at least till the end of the season. But, according to Charania, “The Mavericks are having renewed Davis trade talks with multiple interested teams.”

Meanwhile, if a strong playoff team trades for Davis, he could recover in time to return during the postseason, contribute immediately, and establish himself as a long-term piece for the franchise. This resonates with the Trae Young trade, where the Washington Wizards pursued the injured guard, keeping him as a placeholder until his complete recovery.

If Anthony Davis truly undergoes the surgery, then his 2025-26 NBA season is officially over. However, a nonsurgical route will reportedly keep him away for at least six weeks. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. And it’s Kyrie Irving.

Amidst Anthony Davis’ issues, Kyrie Irving’s return timeline gets its first confirmation

The Mavericks are navigating through the 2025-26 season with an injury roster longer than the active players’ roster. One of their biggest heartbreaks came last season when Kyrie Irving tore his left ACL vs. the Kings. Since then, the team and the fans have been waiting for a timeline. And to be fair, the team never gave one in the first place.

However, given Kai’s recent developments in training sessions, there is hope. Insider Grant Afseth informed, “The prevailing expectation is that Irving’s return would more realistically come after the NBA All-Star break as it stands, rather than before it.”

Imago Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Irving tore his ACL on March 3, 2025. Meanwhile, Dallas opens post-All-Star play on February 20, 2026, against Minnesota. That gap lands just under twelve months. Therefore, the date offers perspective rather than a deadline. Still, it explains why executives view the post-All-Star stretch as the clearest checkpoint as his rehab progresses with cautious optimism leaguewide.

So the Dallas Mavericks continue to walk on a tightrope moving forward. With a 15-25 record, they’re the 12th seed in the West. And yes, the numbers don’t look enticing. Anthony Davis’ future in the league seems bleak. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving is preparing to suit up. What is about to happen would be worth guessing!