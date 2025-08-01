Anthony Davis Drops Concerning Cryptic Message Amid $40M LA Decision

It’s one thing when Anthony Davis speaks — rare, but impactful. It’s another when he lets his actions do the talking. And lately, those actions are raising eyebrows. While trade rumors swirl, AD just made a major move—1,400 miles away from Los Angeles. Word is, he’s cutting ties to the city he called home for five years and is laying roots in Dallas instead. He’s also undergone another procedure this offseason to regain form, yet there’s still no concrete sign of a return to the court anytime soon. Yet we don’t have a hopeful sign of his return to the court in the upcoming seas. Is that filling him with some feelings he had to pour out in odd ways?

On Thursday night, Anthony Davis had a peculiar message for his 7 million Instagram followers. His Story was a blank dark canvas and two emojis, “😔🙏” a sad face and joined hands, just that.

2024-25 had not been kind to the Brow at all. He was suffering from abdominal strain, then traded overnight for Luka Doncic, made his debut with the Mavericks after a long wait, and then suffered a left adductor strain mid-game. Earlier last month, he underwent a procedure to repair a detached retina that he suffered during the 2024-25 season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At that time, reports indicated that he would make it to the Mavs training camp. That’s not until September. There is mild speculation online that AD was not cleared for it, delaying his comeback further.

AD

Could the emojis relate to that? Is he sad about something and grateful for the well-wishes? We might not know unless the man uses words instead of pictures.

It came right after he posted another cryptic message before this one. “A man who doesn’t care anymore was once a man who cared too much.” Fans speculated it had to do with all of him just seeing as the Luka replacement while Cooper Flagg gets more hype. Others just couldn’t decode it.

There is one action though that speaks louder than words and pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Anthony Davis is no longer an LA resident

In February 2025, when Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic were dealt for each other, there was no indication if they’d set roots in their new cities. Reports claimed and were debunked that Doncic had bought a $15 million mansion in Dallas mere days before he was traded.

While there’s no signs of both of them buying new residences in Texas or California, or if their families have also relocated, AD just made a move. According to TMZ, he’s listed his eight bedroom estate in Los Angeles for sale. The price tag? Just a meagre $39.9 million.

It’s not just its former resident that adds the value. The home is in Bel Air Crest, an exclusive gated community for the rich and famous. Every inch of this 17,254 sq.ft property screams luxury. The new deep-pocketed owner will get an elevator, theater, game room, a wet bar, wine cellar, home gym, barber shop and a separate lounge. Instead of a basketball gym, there’s a decked out tennis court, an Olympic-size swimming pool, cabanas, an outdoor chef’s kitchen and a batting cage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And if there are are kids, they get a a custom-built children’s playhouse with HVAC that was probably his daughter, Nala’s special place. There’s also a wellness center that took care of the NBA star.

If AD is selling his old crib, he’s possibly putting those ‘Anthony Davis wants to return to LA’ rumors to rest (and to probably not pay property taxes in two states). Dallas is focused on building a veteran core with AD, Kyrie, and Klay around the most touted rookie out of the NCAA, Cooper Flagg. Irrespective of his undecipherable messages, it does look like The Brow is staying in Dallas for as long as he can.