Anthony Davis Emerges as X-Factor in Warriors’ Pursuit of LeBron James as Blockbuster Trade Idea Gains Steam

Of course, the NBA world could not stop talking once reports surfaced that Stephen Curry was willing to meet with LeBron James to discuss a potential partnership. While that remains a possibility, whenever a player of James’ stature enters free agency, suitors emerge from everywhere. The Knicks are in the mix, Cleveland is home, and Los Angeles still wants to keep the four-time MVP. The Warriors need to set themselves apart, and Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley has proposed an extreme trade scenario that could make that happen.

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He included a spicy trade suggestion in his latest mock draft for Bleacher Report. Buckley sees the Warriors moving for the Wizards’ Anthony Davis as a prerequisite to signing James in free agency after completing an expiring $52.6 million contract. It would require a major sacrifice, as the Warriors would have to give up the No. 11 pick in the highly regarded 2026 NBA Draft, a 2030 pick swap, and Jimmy Butler for salary-matching purposes.

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And there is already chemistry between them, as LeBron James enjoyed playing alongside Anthony Davis. The duo won a championship together in 2020, becoming the last Lakers pairing to reach the pinnacle of the NBA. James never asked the Lakers to trade Davis. In fact, the move reportedly came as a shock, which is one reason the two remain close friends. James would have to resist a strong temptation to pass up such an opportunity. It could prove irresistible.

Firstly, the four-time NBA champion has repeatedly professed his desire to share the court with Stephen Curry. Draymond Green is also one of his closest friends from the NBA. This would be a core that encourages LeBron James to take a pay cut to join the Warriors. He gets a chance to spend what could be his final season playing alongside the one NBA star James has long wanted to share the court with.

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“A core featuring Davis, James, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green would be ancient and riddled with availability risks, but it feels like that description will fit the Dubs regardless of who they add to this roster. If they could just get everyone to the finish line, though, they’d be a terrifying playoff matchup or even a shadow contender for the crown,” Buckley wrote.

Imago Credit: Sports Illustrated

Another reason this move might make sense is the relationship between James and head coach Kerr. During their time together with Team USA, Kerr, Curry, and James were part of the gold medal-winning squad. Reports suggest that a notably strong bond formed between them during that experience. In fact, Kerr has previously praised the Lakers star, saying that his admiration for James is rooted in appreciation for his impact on the league rather than any competitive considerations.

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While the idea has generated quite a buzz, The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami even speculated on the numbers for the deal.

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“If they maneuver their roster and payroll just enough, the Warriors could offer LeBron the $15.1 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception, which is monumentally short of the $52.6 million he made this season but is more than some other possible teams could pay him,” he said. “Very importantly, the Warriors would not have to trade anything or unload any major salaries to do it. This would be a direct add.”

Moving on, as dynamic and lethal as this core looks on paper, the stars need to align. Anthony Davis’ remarkable career has suffered due to injuries. He hasn’t been the same since winning the title in 2020. The Warriors’ future would hinge on AD’s ability to stay healthy. Although Jimmy Butler’s injury would be a setback, the Warriors would get a boost to start the season with Davis as their starting center.

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Nonetheless, Butler won’t return until close to the end of the regular season. Anthony Davis is a better bet, considering he can start the season on the floor. It’s up to the Warriors to either use their depth or surround such a core with spirited talent to avoid injury setbacks.

Anthony Davis is open to leaving the Wizards

The Washington Wizards positioned themselves for a rampant resurgence next season. At the core are two All-Stars in Anthony Davis and Trae Young. Then came the number one pick. That allows the Wizards to complete their roster with a star rookie of their choice. AJ Dybantsa seems to be leading that race. But despite the bright prospects for the team, Anthony Davis isn’t privy to the task at hand. He’s expected to be a trendsetter at 33 and set off a turnaround.

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“We are a very bad basketball team for sure. I think it’s very tough to go from a bad team to a championship contender. It takes time. It takes a couple of years,” Davis said about the Washington Wizards.

Time isn’t his friend anymore. Almost at the twilight of his prime, Anthony Davis has an urgency to compete for a championship. Waiting a few years could eliminate the chance of AD performing at a high level. There’s a chance he helps develop the Wizards’ young core, but never actually gets to enjoy any success if they do reach their ceiling.

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Other reports also suggest that Davis has sent obvious signs of wanting to leave the Wizards.

“He has yet to play a single game for the Wizards and has played just 71 games in two seasons, but he already is dropping not-subtle hints that he wants out. He might have to wait, though. The Wizards want him on the floor, rebuilding his value before they trade him,” NBA insider Sean Deveney wrote.

Going by the reports, Davis is clearly inclined to prioritize competing now over assisting a rebuild. That’s where the Warriors could pounce. A healthy AD is still capable of being a significant difference maker on a title contender. And if the Warriors can work everything out, they have enough in the arsenal to manage Davis’ minutes.