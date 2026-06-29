Anthony Davis Faces $275 Million Problem as Warriors Pursue Him to Lure LeBron James

Pairing LeBron James with Stephen Curry would already make the Golden State Warriors instant championship favorites. Add Anthony Davis to the mix, and the trio has already delivered an Olympic gold in 2024. But before the dream of an NBA championship, the Dub Nation must overcome one major hurdle.

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“The Warriors are attempting to trade for Wizards big Anthony Davis and then sign Lakers free-agent forward LeBron James. A trade for Davis would have to include Jimmy Butler, who is on an expiring $57 million contract while recovering from a torn ACL.” According to Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports, the Golden State Warriors want to reunite LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the Bay Area.

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“Davis is on track to become eligible for a four-year, $275 million extension on Aug. 6. If Davis were traded, his extension clock would reset. Under the collective bargaining agreement, he would be ineligible to sign that full max deal until six months after the new trade becomes official.”

Jimmy Butler is widely viewed as the centerpiece of any potential package. Butler is entering the final year of his contract, worth approximately $57 million, while recovering from a torn ACL. His expiring salary provides the financial flexibility necessary to construct a deal, but Golden State would almost certainly need to attach valuable draft assets as well.

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They have two future firsts and four first-round swaps to work with in any deal. Landing Anthony Davis would immediately restore the Warriors to championship contention while creating an ideal environment for LeBron James. The opportunity to reunite with Davis, join Curry and Draymond Green, and play under Steve Kerr could prove appealing for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer as he evaluates the final stage of his legendary career.

Despite the growing speculation, AD’s current team has consistently indicated it wants to keep its franchise centerpiece. “He wants to be here. We want him here,” Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said on the ESPN live draft show last week. “We’ll have that conversation in the middle of August when we can officially have that.” Washington has signaled an intention to keep Davis after re-signing Trae Young to a four-year, $212 million extension.

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Although the Warriors could still eventually offer the lucrative extension, they would be asking one of the league’s biggest stars to delay financial security in favor of chasing another title. Plus, the interest in Anthony Davis remains high. Previously, the Stein Line reported that Portland could pivot to Davis after missing out on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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They have better tradable salaries and future draft picks that could appeal and be a roadblock for the Warriors. In recent years, the Golden State attempted to trade for Paul George, Lauri Markkanen, Pascal Siakam, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kawhi Leonard but missed out on them. They pivoted to Butler only after Durant had no interest in a reunion. Now that Butler is injured, the championship window for Curry is getting smaller.

Another complication in Anthony Davis LeBron James reunion

The Stein Line also previously reported that the Warriors have been expected “for months” to pursue James should he seriously entertain leaving the Lakers. ESPN’s Shams Charania stated two days ago, “My understanding is, the Lakers have not made an offer to LeBron as of yesterday,” Charania said. “Over the next five or six days, we’ll learn more.”

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Many sources around the league are expecting Bron to take a pay cut from his salary, down to $30-$40 million. But here is the problem: if Bron moves to the Warriors to pair up with Anthony Davis and Curry. Meanwhile, the Dubs can only offer a $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception. Now, that’s $37 million less than his previous salary.

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The Lakers have remained as the frontrunners, but recent Austin Reaves extension and a need for an A-list center alongside Luka would mean Bron is not a priority. That’s when the Warriors can create leverage, and bringing Anthony Davis to the Bay Area will only strengthen their pursuit.