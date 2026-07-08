Anthony Davis Factor Emerges as Biggest Obstacle to Cavaliers Signing LeBron James, Per Insiders

LeBron James’ decision to opt out and leave the Lakers has sparked widespread speculation about his next destination. Recent reporting positions the Cleveland Cavaliers as the frontrunner to land him for a third stint in his hometown.

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ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has noted that, beyond their brand-new practice facility, the Cavaliers would need to make a significant roster move to truly capture LeBron’s attention. One such high-impact option being discussed is pairing James with his longtime Lakers running mate, Anthony Davis, who is currently with the Washington Wizards.

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Acquiring Davis would require the Cavaliers to execute a major trade, most likely sending out a package featuring veterans such as Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, Dennis Schroder, and first-round picks. While Evan Mobley is generally considered off the table, this kind of deal would still strain Cleveland’s assets and cap flexibility for simply signing LeBron outright, creating notable roster construction challenges.

Additionally, the Washington Wizards reportedly have no intention of trading Davis. According to ESPN sources, the Wizards “won’t entertain trade offers” for the veteran forward. Davis’ unavailability forces Cleveland to pursue LeBron alone, not as pairing.

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Initial interest for Davis was from the Golden State Warriors. However, their chances have begun to drop as other teams, such as the Portland Trail Blazers, are more likely to get him. Brian Windhorst, however, asserted that “people in the league are thinking it’s pointing toward Cleveland, but they are operating off vibes.”

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that LeBron will not conduct face-to-face meetings with interested teams. Instead, all discussions are being handled by his longtime agent, Rich Paul.

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“There are no plans for LeBron James to meet with teams,” Haynes said.

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What’s Next for LeBron James and the Cavaliers?

According to Chris Haynes, the Cavaliers have made it known internally and around the league that they want LeBron back.

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Haynes reported that “the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly making it known they would love LeBron James to finish his career in Cleveland.”

According to Windhorst, rival teams are losing hope about their chances because they believe LeBron is leaning toward Cleveland.

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Imago May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images.

The report stated: “Rival teams believe LeBron James is headed home.” Windhorst also noted that LeBron’s recent time in Akron and his longstanding ties to the organization continue to fuel that belief.

Despite signing Donovan Mitchell, who made a huge sacrifice, to a four-year, $273 million extension, Cleveland has not abandoned its pursuit of LeBron James.

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Reports indicate that the Cavaliers remain hopeful they can sign James, potentially on a veteran minimum contract because they are now operating above the NBA’s second tax apron.