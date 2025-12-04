Anthony Davis Injury Update: Mavs Star Suffers Minor Setback During Game vs Heat

As the Miami Heat took on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center, the home team finally looked solid. In particular, Anthony Davis appeared to have recovered well from his injury, but after helping take down the Denver Nuggets, something again looked off tonight. The usually smooth footwork and soft touch felt interrupted, and for a team counting on Davis to lead them, the misses felt magnified.

After the game, however, things became clear.

“Finger bothering me,” Davis said of his injury in the post-game interview. “Really swollen, but trying to play through it. I didn’t make shots tonight, but tried to rebound and block shots, and give defensive effort.”

Even though Davis downplayed the discomfort, the message is simple. Just a few days earlier, when facing the Nuggets, AD, on a bad pass from Naji Marshall, jammed his finger into the rim. He was seen holding it, clearly in pain, but he finished the game and told the media that his fingers were “good” and “intact.”

At the time, it looked like a huge relief, but now, it seems like a premonition of what he said tonight.

Davis missed six of his nine attempted paint shots, as well as two of his four mid-ranges, and two of his three beyond-the-arc attempts. That finger, the third finger on his shooting hand, is seriously affecting his shot and can cause problems if not taken care of.

Imago Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to hand the ball off to guard D’Angelo Russell (5) during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Coming off a calf strain that sidelined him for 14 games this year after playing just nine games for the team last season, Davis needs to be monitored carefully. Any nagging injury could spiral into more problems, and for the player, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, this would be disastrous.

However, despite the setback, AD was still productive today. He logged 17 points on 17 shots, pulled down a season-high 17 rebounds, dished out four assists, and locked down on the defensive end, recording a steal and three blocks.

How Anthony Davis and the Mavericks Closed Out the Heat in Crunch Time

The Mavericks managed a 118-108 win over the Heat tonight, reaching a season-high three-game winning streak. The team showed flashes of the balance they’ve been searching for early this season. Rookie No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg led the team with 22 points and an all-around stat line, and Anthony Davis battled through discomfort to shut the paint down.

Marshall added 18 points, Klay Thompson hit multiple threes, and the Mavericks’ supporting cast kept them organized as the Heat made a run. Davis wasn’t dominant, but the gritty, defensive matchup ultimately played to his strengths.

Imago Dec 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts from the sideline in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Heat refused to go away, with Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware powering a late surge after going down 79-62 in the middle of the third. With under three minutes left, the visitors cut a 17-point lead to just four, putting pressure on the Mavericks, who have struggled to close games this season.

However, Davis knocked down a clutch jumper to stop the bleeding. And after Flagg scored two back-to-back baskets, Davis ripped through with an alley-oop dunk from Ryan Nembhard, icing the game.

The Mavericks shot a blistering 16-32 from deep, helping them put away the Heat late and keep momentum alive, but the injury leaves a larger question looming over their next game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.