brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Anthony Davis Injury Update: Latest on the Mavs Star’s Status and Expected Return Timeline

ByAdrija Mahato

Dec 26, 2025 | 3:03 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Anthony Davis Injury Update: Latest on the Mavs Star’s Status and Expected Return Timeline

ByAdrija Mahato

Dec 26, 2025 | 3:03 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Dallas Mavericks stumbled 116-126 against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas. However, the game result, or Klay Thompson’s homecoming at Chase Center, wasn’t the highlight of the matchup. Instead, it was Anthony Davis. The forward sustained a groin injury with 8:50 minutes left in Q2. Now, the NBA community is curious to know when AD will return.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Friday: AD to miss a few games with a minor groin strain.

A mild groin issue, commonly labeled grade one, usually settles within one to three weeks when managed smartly. Daily movement, such as walking, often returns in days. However, competitive action demands patience and a step-by-step ramp-up. Conditioning level and discipline with care shape the clock. Therefore, rushing the process raises the danger of a setback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Healing starts with immediate load reduction, cooling, supportive wrapping, and limb positioning. Once soreness fades, controlled mobility and flexibility enter the plan. Structured rehab rebuilds strength and balance over time. Meanwhile, solid preparation matters. Proper warm-ups, stronger adductor muscles, and controlled motion patterns help. Complete recovery before intense play remains the safest long-term bet. Moreover, for now, Anthony Davis’s return timeline remains a mystery.

Now, let’s see what happened with the 32-year-old at Chase Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet another injury trouble for Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis exited the primetime showdown midway through the second quarter after tipping away a Stephen Curry pass. With nine minutes left before halftime and Dallas down 40-36, trouble surfaced. He logged three points, three boards, two rejections, and a takeaway. While chasing a fast break feed, discomfort struck. He limped off, signaled for help, and later received a halftime shutdown due to right groin spasms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

At age 32, Davis has battled recurring soft tissue issues since landing in Dallas in February as the centerpiece of the polarizing Luka Doncic deal. Already managing an abdominal problem, he then picked up an adductor setback in his debut, costing him 18 games. Earlier, a left calf issue erased 14 outings. Consequently, Dallas sits even at 8-8 with him, yet slides to 4-12 without his presence.

article-image

Imago

Christmas delivered another cruel pause. The score faded, but Anthony Davis stayed center stage. A tender groin, a cautious outlook, and an uneasy past now collide. Still, optimism lingers as the Dallas Mavericks hold their breath, knowing recovery rewards restraint. Until clarity arrives, uncertainty rules, and patience becomes the loudest voice in the room.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved