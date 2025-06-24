Anthony Davis Makes Offseason Move Involving Chicago Amid Mavs’ $60M Decision

Honestly, things didn’t go the way Anthony Davis or the Dallas Mavericks hoped last season. After riding high with an NBA Finals appearance just the year before, the 2024–25 campaign ended in frustration. The Mavs scraped through the regular season with a 39-43 record, barely clutching the 10th seed in the West. That play-in lifeline? Gone in a flash, thanks to a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second game. Still, just because the season ended in disappointment doesn’t mean the front office is sitting back.

Instead, the Mavericks are already making moves—some on the court, some behind the scenes. According to ESPN, they’re locking in Daniel Gafford on a fresh three-year extension worth close to $60 million. Talks were reportedly led by his agents, Mike George and Shy Saee of Klutch Sports, and Dallas front office officials. Gafford, who’s 26, is expected to earn around $14 million next season before that extension kicks in through the 2028–29 stretch. But while Dallas is staying focused on their core, Anthony Davis is also making moves—just not with a contract.

Because elsewhere, Davis is adding something permanent to his legacy. He recently linked up with renowned tattoo artist Kirin, who’s inked stars like Kai Cenat and Vinicius Jr. This time, it was personal. Reason? To add a hometown piece to his arm. AD’s new tattoo pays tribute to Chicago, featuring the city’s skyline, the Chicago Theatre marquee, and his street sign. So it’s an homage, where AD’s story began.

Interestingly, just last year Davis paid another powerful tribute to that story. His massive back tattoo from artist Steve Wiebe paints the full picture—from his college days to NBA stardom—with the words “started with a dream” proudly sitting above it all. And it doesn’t stop there. The ink showcases Davis in his No. 23 Kentucky jersey, the NCAA championship trophy from their 2012 title win, and the Larry O’Brien Trophy from his Lakers’ 2020 Finals triumph. Pretty impressive, isn’t it?

For Anthony Davis, it’s more than ink

Here’s a thing—for Anthony Davis, every mark on his skin tells a deeper story. Take it back to 2015, and a wide smile still crossed his face whenever he talked about Lamont Eberhardt—his grandfather, mentor, and the man who helped mold him on Chicago’s South Side. Eberhardt wasn’t just family. He was Davis’ guiding light until his passing in 2010. “He saw something in me before anybody else did,” Davis had shared years ago. That belief helped shape the player who he is today.

Naturally, Davis found a lasting way to honor him. On his right arm, he got a tattoo featuring a portrait of his grandfather’s smiling face. It wasn’t just about the image, though. “REST UP Champ,” it reads, both above and below. The message? A direct one from Davis to Eberhardt. “Champ” was what his grandfather always called him—and now it’s inked in forever.

Meanwhile, AD’s tattoos don’t just stop with family. The pain of Kobe Bryant’s sudden passing hit hard. Davis, along with LeBron James, paid their respects in their own way. Both incredibly close to Bryant got matching tattoos from Vanessa Aurelia to honor the Lakers legend and his daughter Gianna.

LeBron showed off his ink featuring a snake and the No. 24 on his Instagram Story. Davis followed suit, posting a clip of his own tattoo getting done. So for Davis, it’s not just fashion—it’s a way of showing love to his loved ones.