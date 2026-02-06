Anthony Davis Nears Michael Jordan’s Wizards Feat Untouched for 23 Years

An Englewood native gets to walk the path created by Michael Jordan. Even though Anthony Davis never got the opportunity to play for his home team Bulls, he is set to follow MJ’s path in the nation’s capital. While the disappointment of the stint in Dallas is still heavy, AD is taking on the new challenge with the Washington Wizards.

According to multiple news outlets, the 10-time All-Star is set to wear no. 23 when he suits up for his new team. Notably, the last Wizards player to sport that number was none other than Michael Jordan. Anthony Davis has worn that number from his high school days all the way to his stint with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he racked up accolades.

For the Perspectives Charter School, AD won all-conference honors for three consecutive years, and his #23 was retired in 2013. When he chose the number for the Pelicans, the magic continued. He joined Michael Jordan as the only 2 players over the last 50 years to score 90 points in their team’s first 2 games. So, for a kid who grew up on Chicago’s South Side, MJ is certainly an idol.

The new Wizards star previously narrated an incident where he had the chance to speak to His Airness but couldn’t.

In 2011, Anthony Davis was a Kentucky signee with an invitation to play in the Jordan Brand Classic. Davis earned co-MVP honors after compiling 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks for the West All-Americans. That’s when Davis could talk to Michael Jordan for the first time. But Davis was too nervous to say a word.

“Man, this is Michael Jordan. It was my first time seeing him and talking to him,” Davis said. “He was like, ‘Any questions?’ I had so many questions, I just couldn’t build myself up to say anything to Jordan. I didn’t ask anything. I was in awe.”

From taking a picture as a kid in front of Jordan’s statue outside the United Center, to now wearing #23 for the Wizards. AD’s journey for the last two years may have been tumultuous, but he is not letting his future be hampered. As he looks forward to the new chapter, the old wounds still remain fresh.

Jason Kidd makes ‘unfortunate’ admission on Anthony Davis’ stint

When the Mavs traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, it was to form a dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. In the end, Kyrie and AD played one game together. Breaking it down even further, they shared the court for approximately 25 minutes together. While Davis had multiple injuries during his stint, Irving had an ACL tear.

Mavericks simply did not get a healthy version of the entire team that was built around Davis’ defense, much to head coach Jason Kidd’s regret. “It was unfortunate, his health. We never got to see everyone together. Not just AD but Kyrie and with Coop. Unfortunately, we didn’t have that opportunity. But AD is an incredible basketball player and a great human being. We wish him the best in D.C.,” Kidd said.

There is regret for Kidd, but in Washington, there is only a positive outlook. Anthony Davis’ newest teammate shared a throwback photo to start a new beginning. Trae Young shared a photo when he and AD were quite young and still had that NBA dream. “Inevitable!” Young wrote. “Welcome to DC!” Young knows the feeling of getting traded while injured. So, the pair will now look forward to the future.

Anthony Davis is ready for the Michael Jordan challenge with the Washington Wizards, which was untouched for 23 years.