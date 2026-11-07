Anthony Davis Open to Lakers Comeback Amid Wizards Contract Stalemate: Insider

Just nine months after being traded to the Washington Wizards, Anthony Davis‘ future is already back under the spotlight. A casual media room conversation has sparked fresh questions about Davis’ future in Washington.

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Scott Kaplan overheard two reporters speaking about Davis and his desire to return to Los Angeles while in the Lakers’ media room. He decided to bring the story to Brian Windhorst, hoping to get a clearer idea about a potential deal.

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“They don’t realize I’m listening and I’m hearing what they’re saying. ‘I hear that Anthony Davis wants to return to the Lakers,'” Kaplan said on Brian Windhorst’s ‘The Scoop’.

While Windhorst acknowledged that the Lakers need a secondary big man to play next to Walker Kessler, he doesn’t believe that a trade for Davis is possible.

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“The Lakers just don’t have much high-value things, forget about Anthony Davis, just for any star player. They just don’t have much to trade. They’ve traded all of their picks, for the most part.”

Having given up two unprotected first-round picks and two future pick swaps to acquire Walker Kessler, the Lakers have significantly limited their draft flexibility. That leaves them with few valuable assets to offer in a potential deal for another star.

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While this makes a deal unlikely, it’s not impossible. Windhorst stated that if Davis asks to be traded only to the Lakers and refuses to show up and play, a deal could happen.

If he does get a return to the Lakers, Davis will finally fulfill his dream of playing next to a top-level center, with Kessler as his frontcourt partner. This would also prevent the drastic weight loss that the Lakers forced on him during his first stint from happening again.

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Windhorst strongly believes Davis’ situation is one to monitor for the near future. He clarified that the Wizards want to see Davis play 20-30 games before committing to any kind of extension. Especially considering that he is eligible for a 4-year deal worth approximately $275 million.

According to Windhorst, if the Wizards offer AD a new deal, a trade is unlikely, but if extension talks break down, Davis could be back on the trade block. However, the Lakers trading for him is unlikely.

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Davis has given Washington plenty to evaluate early in the season. Through eight appearances in the 2026-27 campaign, the 33-year-old is averaging 23.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field.

He opened the season with a 34-point, 12-rebound performance against the Milwaukee Bucks and has continued to produce consistently, scoring at least 25 points in four other games.

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However, availability remains a concern. Davis missed Washington’s game against the Atlanta Hawks on November 6 with a right ankle sprain. The Wizards will likely want to see him stay healthy and build chemistry with the group before committing to a significant extension.

Davis himself has indicated that he isn’t rushing a decision on his future. At the Wizards’ media day in September, he said he would focus on the season before discussing his long-term plans with the front office.

“I’m going to go through the season and try to do what I do at a high level, and then when it’s over, sit down and have those conversations again with the front office.”

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That does not amount to a declaration that he wants out of Washington, nor has Davis publicly confirmed a desire to return to Los Angeles.

However, he has previously stressed that competing for championships remains his priority and that he wants to understand the Wizards’ long-term vision.

While the Wizards have started the season 4-5 and are looking to establish themselves as a competitive team, they remain far from being championship contenders. Upcoming matchups against the Thunder and Pistons could offer a better indication of where they stand.

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If Washington struggles to turn its season around, questions about Davis’ long-term future could grow louder. However, even if the Wizards eventually make him available, a reunion with the Lakers remains a difficult proposition.