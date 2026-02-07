Anthony Davis Out for the Season: Why Sitting Out 10x All-Star Is the Smartest Decision for Wizards?

The Washington Wizards’ grand plan has hit pause. After making blockbuster moves to reshape the roster, their bold experiment with Anthony Davis has come to an early, disappointing end in the 2025–26 season. The team officially announced that Davis will be sidelined for the remainder of the year, meaning Wizards fans won’t see him back on the court anytime soon.

While the news is a tough blow for those hoping for a late-season push, shutting Davis down may be a strategic decision by Washington’s front office. Much like similar situations around the league in recent years, some believe the Wizards are prioritizing the long-term health of their star player, while also protecting their position in the upcoming draft.

Wizards decide on Anthony Davis’ season

After a calf strain sidelined him for a month, Anthony Davis had finally returned to form, doing wonders for the Dallas Mavericks on the defensive end. However, his comeback was short-lived. On January 8, he collided with Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, suffering severe ligament damage in his left (non-shooting) hand.

The injury immediately raised questions about his return timeline. Initial reports suggested he wouldn’t need surgery and would be out for a minimum of six weeks. Adding to the uncertainty, AD himself told fans that some reports about his condition were exaggerated and that he expected to make a quick recovery. With a re-evaluation scheduled for late February, the situation remained fluid.

This ambiguous prognosis fueled speculation about Dallas’s plans heading into the trade deadline. The potential for a quicker-than-expected return led some to believe the Mavericks would hold onto him beyond the February 5 deadline, rather than making any hasty roster moves.

But Dallas had other plans. The Mavericks ultimately traded him to Washington, and with that move came a complete shift in approach. Rather than rushing him back, the Wizards announced they would sit him out for the remainder of the season, giving him ample time to recover from both his hand and lingering groin injuries fully.

At first glance, the decision seems counterintuitive. After all, it’s unconventional for a team to orchestrate blockbuster midseason trades, acquiring talent like Trae Young, D’Angelo Russell, and Davis, only to keep them off the court without testing how they fit together. Yet there’s a method to this apparent madness.

Why did the Wizards bench Anthony Davis?

The primary driver behind this move is the preservation of Davis’s long-term health. He’s been through a carousel of injuries since he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks. They severely limited his availability to 29 games this season and hampered his explosive defensive presence.

By opting for an early exit now, the Wizards are prioritizing a fully healthy Davis for the start of the 2026-27 season. At the same time, they don’t risk him leaving the court at a crucial stretch should the Wizards make a deep postseason run. That is, if the Wizards are aiming that far.

The very tight draft lottery has made teams like the Wizards, Nets, and the Jazz kickstart campaigns to tank the season. This not only increases their chances of a high draft pick, but since they owe a top-eight protected pick to the Knicks, losing games to ensure the pick remains in their possession.

The Wizards’ decision to acquire AD was widely viewed as a classic “buy-low” opportunity on a still-elite but frequently injured 32-year-old star. In the trade, Washington sent out Khris Middleton (expiring), Marvin Bagley III, rookie AJ Johnson, a late 2026 first-round pick (via OKC), and a heavily protected 2030 first-rounder – assets that carried relatively low opportunity cost for a team already out of realistic playoff contention this season.

if Davis can return to even 80–85% of his peak form next season, he becomes a massive value at $58.5 million for 2026-27 (with a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28 still on the table). Dallas, meanwhile, gained badly needed long-term salary flexibility and draft capital, essentially treating the Davis experiment as closed after only 29 appearances.

Not that AD automatically converts their chances. It’s just pointless to aggravate his injuries when they’re not in win-now mode. With the 2026 NBA Draft class being hailed as one of the deepest in recent memory, every loss increases their odds of landing a transformative talent to bolster them and Trae Young next season.

By removing Davis from the rotation, the Wizards are playing the long game, as Nico Harrison did a year ago, ensuring they remain in the hunt for a top-three pick.

Perhaps most importantly, this timeline shift allows the Wizards to align their roster with Trae Young better. Since the blockbuster acquisition of Young, the adjustment has been iffy. Without Davis, the front office can properly strategize what talent from the 2026 draft class would fit Trae.

The goal appears to be entering 2026-27 with a healthy Davis, a committed Young, young pieces like Alex Sarr, and potentially a high 2026 draft pick.