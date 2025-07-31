Anthony Davis Sends Cryptic Message After Nico Harrison’s Mavs Suffer Embarrassment

“If you don’t value AD as an all-NBA player and all-defensive player, then you’re not going to like the trade.” After making the blockbuster announcement of trading away Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, the Mavs GM was not flinching on his stance. Since that trade, Nico Harrison is seen as public enemy number 1, at least in Dallas and Slovenia. Can a championship turn those feelings from the fans? It’s difficult to tell, as the recent Doncic move puts the pressure back on the Mavs.

From being a centerpiece in JJ Redick’s attacking plans with the Lakers to being a guy who replaced Luka with the Mavericks. Anthony Davis must have felt a whirlwind of emotions as he processed his future. With Kyrie Irving presumably out for the whole season due to an Achilles injury, the responsibilities fall on AD’s broad shoulders to lead them to the promised land. With the whole preseason ahead of him, it feels like the 10x All-Star is truly ready to embrace the change.

Sharing his feelings with his 7 million followers on Instagram, Davis added a quote that may signify his feelings. “A man who doesn’t care anymore was once a man who cared too much.” Cryptic enough to question what this means? However, if we break it down, it could stem from the media narrative of hyping Luka Doncic’s spell with Dallas in the past, and less coverage of AD’s successful time with the Lakers. Of the two, only the latter is the NBA champion.

Last season, Davis played nine games for the Mavericks, as he missed most of the season with a left adductor strain. When he first suited up in the Mavs thread, even that ended unfortunately as he injured himself in his first game with Dallas. He returned six weeks later and helped the Mavs win one play-in game and was a key contributor with Kyrie Irving out for the season. Maybe the 32-year-old is simply tired of being overlooked and is now focused on turning the tide.

It could also resonate with the feelings regarding Luka Doncic and his ‘lean look’ that just caught everyone’s attention. Not to forget, the statements that the new Lakers star made were a direct statement towards Nico Harrison.

New Luka Doncic sends message to old boss

The 5x All-Star was prepared to play out his entire career in Dallas. But the GM had other plans. After the trade, Harrison sent multiple messages implying that Anthony Davis’ defensive skills are what will help the Mavs win the championship. Simply means Nico believed Luka was offensively good but lacked defensive abilities. In fact, later reports suggested that the team was not happy with the shape that Doncic was in. And now, the 26-year-old has changed his shape in the new environment.

via Imago Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after not getting a foul call in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He did so emphatically by featuring on the cover of Men’s Health. But the lean Luka did not stop there. When the interviewer hilariously urged him to send a copy of the magazine to the Mavs, to see the results of what could have been. But Doncic did not hesitate and said, “They probably saw it. I don’t have to worry about that.” That’s why Nico Harrison once again became the subject of jokes on the internet as Luka fired his shot. But some feel the ‘revenge body’ for the Lakers superstar is because of him not being in the right shape in the first place.

So, was Harrison right all along to trade away their franchise cornerstone, who led them to the NBA Finals in 2024? No answer is that simple, especially when we consider the talent we are talking about, Luka Doncic. But somewhere it proves one thing: Doncic answered Harrison’s call, and it’s up to Anthony Davis to do the same.