Anthony Davis Shows Off Significant Offseason Change as Expectations Sky Rocket With Championship Claim

The NBA never sleeps, and neither does the chatter surrounding its biggest stars. Every offseason, new storylines emerge, transformations, trades, bold predictions, and they set the stage for the drama ahead. This summer, one of the most buzz-generating players is Anthony Davis.

The eight-time All-Star has been the subject of intense scrutiny ever since the February blockbuster that sent him from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic. It was one of the rare trades that shook the very core of the league, two megastars swapping jerseys, both with something to prove. For Doncic, it meant taking on the challenge of wearing purple and gold. For Davis, it meant carrying the weight of a new franchise desperate to keep its championship window open.

And if you thought expectations were already high, they just skyrocketed thanks to one very bold proclamation from Stephen A. Smith.

During a recent episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith didn’t just praise Anthony Davis; he put him at the very top of his list of players to watch heading into the 2025-26 season.

“This is number one. You ready for this? Very interesting. Bam. Wow,” Stephen A. said with his trademark flair. “Ladies and gentlemen, Luka’s gone because of this guy. The reason the Dallas Mavericks were comfortable enough to move Luka out of town is because this brother, when healthy, is 28 and 12 walking.”

Smith acknowledged the glaring caveat that has followed Anthony Davis throughout his career: health. He recalled how Davis showed up for his debut in Dallas, dominated the first half, even talking smack on the floor: “I’m here now. I’m here now.” And then, just like that, he got hurt again. “That’s a problem,” Smith admitted.

But despite that cautionary note, Stephen A. doubled down on his belief that if Davis and Kyrie Irving are both healthy and at their best, the Mavericks will win the 2026 NBA championship. “I’m going to say it again,” Smith repeated for emphasis. “If Kyrie Irving is healthy, and Anthony Davis brings his A-game, the Dallas Mavericks will win the NBA championship.”

Those are bold words, even by Stephen A.’s standards. The Mavericks finished just 39-43 last season, good for 11th in the Western Conference, and were bounced by the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament. Injuries, distractions, and a midseason roster shakeup left them far short of expectations.

Yet, despite the struggles, Dallas believes it has the right formula moving forward. And at the heart of it all is Anthony Davis.

In his nine games with the Mavericks after the trade, Davis averaged 20 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Those numbers, while solid, barely scratched the surface of what he’s capable of when fully healthy. Across the entire 2024-25 season, split between the Lakers and Mavericks, Davis put up 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game on 51.6% shooting.

Those are elite numbers, proof that when he’s on the court, Anthony Davis remains one of the league’s most dominant two-way players.

The Offseason Transformation

What has fans buzzing now is the recent photo of Davis training in Dallas that surfaced on X. In it, he appeared leaner, more focused, and visibly in better shape than he was at any point last season. That single image sparked speculation that Davis may have overhauled his entire fitness approach.

It’s not without precedent. Luka Doncic, the very player Davis was traded for, made headlines when it was revealed that part of the Lakers’ motivation in acquiring him was a renewed commitment to conditioning. Doncic shed 31 pounds last offseason by sticking to a strict high-protein diet, consuming nearly 250 grams daily through chicken, eggs, and supplements like no-sugar, low-carb whey protein isolate shakes.

Now, fans believe Anthony Davis may be following a similar blueprint in Dallas, a move designed to improve not only his performance but also his durability.

Of course, Stephen A.’s championship prediction didn’t just hinge on Davis. It came with a massive “if”, the health of Kyrie Irving.

Irving tore his ACL in March against the Sacramento Kings, leaving his availability for the 2025-26 season uncertain. When healthy, Kyrie is one of the league’s most lethal offensive weapons, averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 47.3% shooting last season. But without him, the Mavericks’ margin for error shrinks dramatically.

Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome.

Even so, the presence of Anthony Davis gives Dallas a fighting chance. His dominance in the paint opens up the floor for role players like Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson, and Jaden Hardy. If Davis is locked in, the Mavericks don’t need Kyrie to shoulder the full load; they just need him back when it matters most.

Anthony Davis isn’t just at the center of Dallas’s hopes; he’s also at the heart of a league-wide power shift. Stephen A.’s list of players to watch for 2025-26 included several stars who also changed teams in dramatic fashion.

Luka Doncic ranked second after signing a three-year, $165 million extension with the Lakers. He averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists across the 2024-25 season.

Kevin Durant landed with the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster multi-team trade.

Jimmy Butler found a new home with the Golden State Warriors after leaving Miami.

Kyrie Irving, despite the ACL tear, still made the top five thanks to his importance in Dallas.

The selections reflect a league in transition, where the balance of power could shift dramatically depending on how quickly these stars adapt to their new homes or return from injury.

The Mavericks won’t have to wait long for a litmus test. Their preseason clash against the Lakers on October 15 will be nationally televised, and the first regular-season meeting between Dallas and Los Angeles comes on November 28. That game, Davis’s first trip back to LA since the trade, is already circled on calendars.

For Anthony Davis, the mission is simple: prove Stephen A. right. Show the world that he can not only stay healthy but also dominate at the level that once made him one of the most feared players in the league.

The Mavericks made a massive gamble when they traded away Luka Doncic. Stephen A. Smith believes Anthony Davis is the payoff. Whether or not that bold prediction comes true will define the Mavericks’ season, and perhaps the legacy of Davis himself.

Anthony Davis has shown flashes of being unstoppable, but the question has always been the same: Can he sustain it? Stephen A. Smith is betting that he will, and that it will lead directly to a Dallas Mavericks championship.

But what do you think? Do you believe Anthony Davis can stay healthy and carry the Mavericks to the NBA title, or will his durability issues continue to hold the team back?