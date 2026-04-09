Anthony Davis’ Take on Lakers Championship Spells Bad News for LeBron James & Co.: “Will Never Be Respected”

Anthony Davis may have opened the floodgates once again. The former Lakers forward was on top of the moon when they won in 2020. They bonded as a team to survive a draining Orlando Bubble. AD was in tears winning his first NBA championship. However, with time to reflect, The Brow is second-guessing his earlier words.

There were several NBA stars who criticised the NBA Bubble. Paul George felt trapped, while others just couldn’t fully commit. The Lakers had done that, winning what they proclaimed to be one of the hardest championships. LeBron James said it’s one of the two chips he’s most proud of. But Davis’ latest admission may open up some ugly conversations again.

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He recently told Draymond Green about chasing a genuine championship-winning experience. The translation puts an asterisk on his only ring.

“To this day, I think about that. Like did I really win a championship? You hear the noise. To me it’s probably the hardest championship to ever accomplish. I know I’m a champion but I want the real experience… For me it’s like ‘damn did I win? Did I not win?” Davis said on The Draymond Green Show.

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The ten-time All-Star still maintains the difficulty involved in winning the Bubble championship. But the feeling of not achieving a championship is concerning. Particularly, it’s ammo against LeBron James. The 2020 conquest was his fourth championship, enhancing his breathtaking legacy. Anthony Davis also had one of his best campaigns, seeing his best finish for DPOY.

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The Bubble didn’t couldn’t replicate the traditional atmosphere. Fans weren’t allowed in arenas, and everything was shut due to the pandemic. The Lakers won under those external circumstances. Still, Davis wants the authentic experience. Unlucky for him, fans are spinning it around in a completely different way.

LeBron James’ legacy comes under attack once again

“Even he knows it’s fake lol,” a fan wrote reacting to Davis’ comments. That was the notion that divided the NBA community six years ago. The Lakers’ championship didn’t feature the regular challenges NBA teams face. There was no travel or road arena to survive. But complete isolation forced players to show mental fortitude.

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It was a journey like never before. But clearly, Anthony Davis didn’t find it as rewarding. So, fans began taking aim at LeBron James. “Bron probably the only one who thinks Disney Ring is legit…. Caruso already said he finally won a real ring with OKC last year,” a fan mentioned. For the Akron Hammer, it was comparable to the 2016 championship.

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Staring at a 3-1 deficit, the Cavaliers operated with delusion and fully focused on basketball. The Orlando Bubble simulated the same environment, just without the minor inconvenience of frequent travel and dealing with fans. You can argue that it goes against the curve of previous NBA champions. Some fans did.

“Anthony Davis just dropped a Nuclear bomb on LeBron Fans… now that championship will never be respected,” another fan wrote. It could cause quite an uproar. The title win was vital for James. Not only was it his fourth, but the Lakers had won after almost a decade. That 2020 team is still regarded as special because of the mental strength they displayed.

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That’s why AD agreed with James at first. But now that his stance has changed, fans aren’t letting it go. “Lmao Bron say it was the hardest championship ever, and the guy next to him doesn’t even feel like he really won it,” a fan wrote. It’s not that Davis doesn’t feel like a winner. However, with that being his only experience, it does create an outlier.

AD doesn’t know what it’s like to grab a must-win game on the road. He’s not seen fans in jubilation as confetti rains down on the court. That’s something the Orlando Bubble couldn’t replicate. The times didn’t allow for the usual playoff format. Players just woke up and came to the arena from their rooms.

There was no external pressure, except virtual fans. “Even the player is saying the bubble wasn’t real, you Laker fans are cooked,” a fan reacted. Anthony Davis still appreciates the 2020 journey with the Lakers. However, it wasn’t the NBA experience. Arena didn’t account for an energetic palace or enemy territory. It was just a common court where all teams played.

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So sure, there are a few things that were different. But players also couldn’t join their families to heal from a loss. They didn’t have access to the food they wanted. Most importantly, players couldn’t just freely roam. The bubble was all about basketball. It literally turned into a job, which is what caused many players to feel uncomfortable.

The Lakers moved past that. They won the championship, and that should be the end of that conversation.